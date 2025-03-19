More News:

March 19, 2025

President Donald Trump to attend NCAA wrestling championships at Wells Fargo Center

The White House confirmed the trip to the city. It takes place the same week the administration announced a plan to freeze funding to Penn, one of the tournament's hosts.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
wrestling donald trump Win McNamee/Pool via Imagn Images

Donald Trump will be in Philly for the NCAA men's wrestling championships at the Wells Fargo Center, which take place from Thursday through Saturday, March 20-22. The White House has not said exactly when he will arrive in the city.

President Donald Trump will be in Philadelphia this week. He will attend the NCAA men's wrestling championships at the Wells Fargo Center, which take place from Thursday through Saturday, March 20-22. 

Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania are the two host schools for the event. Trump is a 1968 graduate of Penn. The president's visit comes after it became public on Wednesday that his administration plans to freeze $175 million in federal funding to Penn over the university's trans athlete policy. The Department of Education is investigating the university for Title IX violations after Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, competed on the NCAA women's swim team for Penn during the 2021-2022 season.

Three former Penn swimmers sued the university over Thomas competing in the 2022 Ivy League championships in February. 

Penn students and professors are planning a protest on campus at noon Thursday in reaction to the White House initiatives that target the university. 

Officials did not specify when Trump would be at the wrestling championships. The White House retweeted a post on X, formerly Twitter, from Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, a sports and political commentary website owned by FOX Corp., that stated Travis would be traveling to Philadelphia with the president this weekend.

Trump previously attended the NCAA men's wrestling championships in 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

The championships feature 330 athletes competing with Penn State going for its fourth title in a row. The event is expected to draw 100,000 people to Philadelphia over the course of the week. Limited tickets were made available to the general public for the tournament and sold out in a couple of hours. 

