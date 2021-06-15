More News:

June 15, 2021

Pilot killed in small plane crash in wooded area of Doylestown

Officials did not immediately provide an update what led to the crash in Bucks County

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Plane Crash
Plane crash Doylestown Source/6ABC

A single-engine plane crashed into trees behind a residential area in Doylestown, Pa. on June 15, 2021.

The pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Doylestown, according to officials. 

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the 3800 block of Charter Club Drive, about two miles from the Doylestown Airport. The plane, a Vans RV-6A, crashed into trees behind a residential area, according to 6ABC. Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene of the crash. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot, who has not been identified, was the only person aboard the small aircraft.

Officials did not immediately provide an update on what led to the plane crash. 

An investigation into the crash will be handled by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Plane Crash Doylestown NTSB FAA

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers blasts team for being outworked by Hawks in Game 4
Embiid-Sixers-loss_061521_usat

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Health News

CHOP ranked second-best children's hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report
CHOP hospital ranking

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Performances

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby highlight Made in America Festival's 2021 lineup
Made in America 2021 lineup

Food & Drink

Amanda Shulman opens Her Place, a pop-up supper club, in Rittenhouse
Her Place Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved