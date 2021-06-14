More Culture:

June 14, 2021

New Wawa at base of Platt Bridge will be chain's only Philly location to sell beer

The store also will promote the city's bid to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wawa
Wawa Beer stadium store Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Wawa hold the grand opening of its new store located at the foot of the Platt Bridge, at 2600 Pennrose Avenue, in South Philly on June 17, 2021. The store will be Wawa's only location in the city to sell beer. The store also will promote Philadelphia's bid to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As Wawa's footprint continues to expand in Philadelphia, the convenience store chain will open a new location Thursday that will be its first in the city to sell beer.

The company announced it will open its "Stadium Store" in South Philadelphia as part of an endorsement of the city's bid to host soccer matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The new Wawa is at the foot of the Platt Memorial Bridge, at 2600 Penrose Ave. The store will be adjacent to the 26th Street entrance to the Philadelphia Navy Yard and 1 1/2 miles from the entrance to FDR Park.

The property is formerly the site of a car-crushing facility and junkyard that for decades served as an ignominious unofficial gateway to Philadelphia for travelers arriving at the airport and then entering the city via the Platt Bridge. The car-crusher relocated to New Jersey about eight years ago.

The Wawa grand opening will be attended by Philadelphia Union Captain Alejandro Bedroya, who will offer a toast for the location's first cup of coffee. Wawa also will unveil a digital billboard in support of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the city's campaign to be a host city for the World Cup.

Philadelphia is among 17 U.S. finalists competing for one of 10 cities to host the games in North America. The 2026 World Cup will be the first time the event is held on U.S. soil since 1994, when venues included Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, Soldier Field in Chicago, the Citrus Bowl in Orlando and Foxboro Stadium outside Boston. The selection of host cities is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. 

The sale of beer at the new Wawa will make the store just the sixth in Pennsylvania to sell alcoholic beverages. A West Philly store at 38th and Spruce streets used to sell beer, but ended the practice in 2001. The closest Wawa to the city that sells beer currently is in Chadds Ford, Delaware County. 

Wawa, Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and Welcome America also will unveil an interactive soccer exhibit supporting the World Cup bid at the Independence Visitors Center in Old City, forming part of the upcoming 2021 Wawa Welcome America Festival.

Those who attend the grand opening of the store in South Philadelphia between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday will receive free T-shirts if they sign up for Wawa's "Love for the Game" promotion, which support's Philadelphia's host-city bid.

A Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition also will take place between two local youth soccer teams to benefit Philadelphia Parks & Recreation programs for youth soccer.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wawa South Philly Beer Gas Stations Soccer FIFA World Cup Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Latest Zach Ertz trade rumors, and some free agent QB options for Eagles
Zach_Ertz_Eagles_Rams_NFL_Kate_Frese_092020

Sponsored

Scholarship offers tuition-free college
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Children's Health

CHOP's new virtual driving assessment program aims to prepare teens for the road
CHOP teen driving program

Investigations

Were Ted Bundy's first murders at the Jersey Shore? Decades later, unsolved case still has ominous links
Bundy Jersey Shore

Food & Drink

Wildwood's Shamrock Beef and Ale closes after 80 years in business
Shamrock Wildwood closes

Entertainment

Cinema in the Cemetery: Watch movies among the gravestones in Philly and Bala Cynwyd
Cinema in the Cemetery

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1505

FOR SALE! Spacious 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence at The Warwick with high-end finishes and sunrise city views. The open, split floor plan perfect is for entertaining while also providing the ultimate in privacy. 1,116 sqft | $649,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th st 903

FOR RENT! Luxury sun-filled Parc Rittenhouse condo with picturesque views of Rittenhouse Square and the beloved Parc Bistro! High-end stainless appliances, wood floors, and sleek cabinets with granite countertops. 507 sqft | $1,900/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved