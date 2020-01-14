More News:

January 14, 2020

Philly D.A. charges former Drexel professor who allegedly blew grants at strip clubs

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
Drexel professor Nwankpa theft Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, 57, is charged with theft for allegedly spending nearly $200,000 in federal grant money on strip club visits, meals and digital music files. Nwankpa was the former department head of electrical engineering and computing at Drexel University.

A former Drexel University professor has been charged with theft in the wake of allegations that he spent nearly $200,000 in grant money on strip club visits, bars and music purchases, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Tuesday.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, 57, was exposed last October when federal prosecutors reached an agreement with Drexel to resolve potential liability for his actions. The university agreed to pay $189,062 for the unauthorized use of research grant funds from the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.

The misuse of the money was discovered in 2017 after Drexel discovered improper charges during an internal audit. The university voluntarily reported the theft to the government.

Nwankpa was not initially charged with a crime last fall, but the case was taken on by Krasner's office.

“Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate,” District Attorney Krasner said.

Nwankpa formerly served as the head of Drexel's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, a position he assumed in 2015, and spent 27 years employed by the university. He resigned at the time the allegations surfaced in 2017 and repaid Drexel about $53,000.

Federal investigators had said he submitted improper charges against the grants for items including iTunes purchases and “goods and services” provided by the strip clubs Cheerleaders, Club Risque and Tacony Club.

Krasner's office said Nwankpa made more than $96,000 in "no receipt" purchases at adult entertainment venues and sports bars between 2010-2017, claiming the items were for catering and food. The investigation found 48% of the 114 separate charges Nwankpa made were done on weekends, and 63% were processed between the hours of midnight and 2:00 a.m.

Nwankpa also allegedly spent about $89,000 on iTunes purchases, meals and other unauthorized goods and services.

Prosecutors charged Nwankpa with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception. He was arrested Monday by Drexel University Police and was released after posting $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Philadelphia Crime Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Strip Clubs Larry Krasner University City Drexel University

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: It's time for the Sixers to send a message — by firing Brett Brown
18_Brett_Brown_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Politics

Sen. Cory Booker drops out of Democratic presidential primary race
Sen. Cory Booker drops out president

Opioids

Effort to control opioids in an ER leaves some sickle cell patients in pain
Opioids Sickle Cell Disease

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Interior offensive line
46_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jason_Kelce_sad_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Best gluten-free, fast-dining spots in Philadelphia for when you're on the go
Gluten free dining Philadelphia

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved