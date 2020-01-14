More News:

January 14, 2020

Officials in SEPTA unit under FBI investigation reportedly leave office by dozens

More than 30 managers have left a SEPTA division suspected of years of fraudulent spending

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA FBI
septa fbi investigation resignations Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A SEPTA unit is under FBI investigation suspected of an embezzlement scheme involving managers of the division and their vendors. Many of these managers have departed from their jobs since the investigation was launched mid-2019.

Dozens of SEPTA managers have been fired, taken indefinite leave from their jobs or retired during an ongoing FBI investigation into some of the transportation authority's finances. 

WHYY and PlanPhilly reported on Tuesday that about 30 managers left SEPTA’s Engineering, Maintenance and Construction office in 2019. The authority's payroll records show most of the departures occurred after a potential fraudulent spending scheme was first revealed last July, according to PlanPhilly.

The FBI's investigation is focused on the SEPTA unit and its possible misuse of invoicing and agency credit cards. These offenses may have resulted in a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to SEPTA, which has $1.49 billion operating budget. 

SEPTA's inspector general initiated the investigation last year, and then it was taken on by the FBI, which has not filed any criminal charges, to date. 

However, the FBI has launched investigations into outside vendors who it suspects may have colluded with EM&C to aid in its misspending. 

Fraudulent charges by the EM&C were most likely hidden within legitimate purchases on managers' credit cards, and the excess funds were kept by both managers and the vendors they did business with, the Inquirer reported.

A Delaware County construction company, MSI Tool Repair and Supply, is suspected of involvement and was visited by federal agents last fall. Transportation Parts Suppliers in based Bellmawr, New Jersey, was searched by agents on the same day. 

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more SEPTA FBI Philadelphia Delaware County Fraud SEPTA Delco FBI

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: It's time for the Sixers to send a message — by firing Brett Brown
18_Brett_Brown_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Politics

Sen. Cory Booker drops out of Democratic presidential primary race
Sen. Cory Booker drops out president

Opioids

Effort to control opioids in an ER leaves some sickle cell patients in pain
Opioids Sickle Cell Disease

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Interior offensive line
46_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jason_Kelce_sad_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Best gluten-free, fast-dining spots in Philadelphia for when you're on the go
Gluten free dining Philadelphia

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved