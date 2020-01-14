Officials in SEPTA unit under FBI investigation reportedly leave office by dozens

Dozens of SEPTA managers have been fired, taken indefinite leave from their jobs or retired during an ongoing FBI investigation into some of the transportation authority's finances.

WHYY and PlanPhilly reported on Tuesday that about 30 managers left SEPTA’s Engineering, Maintenance and Construction office in 2019. The authority's payroll records show most of the departures occurred after a potential fraudulent spending scheme was first revealed last July, according to PlanPhilly.

The FBI's investigation is focused on the SEPTA unit and its possible misuse of invoicing and agency credit cards. These offenses may have resulted in a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to SEPTA, which has $1.49 billion operating budget.

SEPTA's inspector general initiated the investigation last year, and then it was taken on by the FBI, which has not filed any criminal charges, to date.

However, the FBI has launched investigations into outside vendors who it suspects may have colluded with EM&C to aid in its misspending.

Fraudulent charges by the EM&C were most likely hidden within legitimate purchases on managers' credit cards, and the excess funds were kept by both managers and the vendors they did business with, the Inquirer reported.

A Delaware County construction company, MSI Tool Repair and Supply, is suspected of involvement and was visited by federal agents last fall. Transportation Parts Suppliers in based Bellmawr, New Jersey, was searched by agents on the same day.