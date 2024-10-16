Drexel administrator charged for alleged drunken confrontation with police inside SEPTA station

An administrator and adjunct faculty member at Drexel University was arrested Tuesday night after an altercation at a SEPTA subway station in Center City, police said.

Kevin Montgomery, 54, allegedly was arguing with another person just after 8:20 p.m. on the subway concourse at 1500 Market St., police said. When officers intervened in the dispute, Montgomery allegedly cursed and yelled at them. Then he pushed one of the officers as he tried to walk away, police said, leading to his arrest for disorderly conduct.

Montgomery is the executive director of academic planning and operations at Drexel's Lebow College of Business. A university spokesperson acknowledged Montgomery's arrest in a statement Wednesday, indicating the altercation may have involved bias or discriminatory actions by Montgomery.

"The University is committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all community members, and does not tolerate bias, discrimination or harassment in any form," Drexel said. "Any actions or behavior that is reported on or off-campus that is inconsistent with these expectations and that may contribute to creating a hostile environment will be sanctioned accordingly."

Police did not include details about what was said during the argument at the subway station. No other arrests were made. Drexel declined to discuss the details leading to the arrest, but said the matter is under investigation.

"Reports of this nature are reviewed in accordance with Drexel policies," a university spokesperson said. "Violation of these policies may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination."

Court records show Montgomery is charged with three counts of disorderly conduct. One of the charges is for obscene language and gestures. The others were for hazardous or physically offensive conduct and making unreasonable noise. He's also charged with public drunkenness. All of the charges are summary offenses.

Montgomery's university bio states that in addition to his planning and operations responsibilities, he is LeBow's information officer and teaches as an adjunct faculty member in the general business department. Montgomery has more than 15 years of experience in higher education.

Montgomery could not be reached for comment. Records show he has a court hearing scheduled for Nov. 18.