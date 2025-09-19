Drexel student arrested for alleged threat against Utah university where Charlie Kirk was killed

A Drexel University student was arrested in Utah on Tuesday for allegedly posting threats online about plans for "killing woke" at Utah Valley University, the campus where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot earlier this month.

Blake Francis Rogers, 20, was taken into custody at a residence in Park City — about 45 miles north of Utah Valley University — after traveling across the country from Philadelphia, authorities said. Charging documents obtained by KSL-TV in Utah say Rogers posted a 70-second video to a private YouTube channel Monday night.

"I am currently in Park City, Utah," Rogers allegedly said in the video. "I am now beginning my odyssey to Utah Valley University, to fulfill my lifelong duty of finally killing woke. If you are receiving this video, it means that I did not make it back on this trip, and I was defeated by my mortal enemy, the woke mind virus ..."

Rogers allegedly said he was targeting the university because of the attack on Kirk, whose assassination at a campus event on Sept. 10 has stoked political division across the country. In the video, Rogers referenced the statue of Drexel mascot Mario the Dragon at the corner of 33rd and Market streets, investigators said.

"I hope by seeing this video, you all can understand what made me perform such actions and can view me as the hero that I know I am," Rogers allegedly said. "I would like to request a gold statue be erected in place of Mario the Dragon ... in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Thank you."

A Drexel spokesperson said Friday that the university is aware a student has been arrested, but declined to comment on Rogers due to privacy regulations.

"The University takes incidents of this nature with the utmost seriousness and addresses them as part of its established student conduct policies, which may result in disciplinary actions up to and including suspension or expulsion," the spokesperson said.

After the video was posted on YouTube, the FBI notified authorities in Utah about the potential threat and said Rogers' cellphone had been traced to a residence in Park City. An initial attempt to find Rogers failed, but police returned later Tuesday and he agreed to talk with investigators, according to the affidavit.

Rogers allegedly told authorities he knew why they were there and said he had posted the video to a private YouTube channel as a joke, using the term "woke" as a vague idea. The term originated as a way to describe people with socially conscious political views, but has since become a disparaging epithet often used by conservatives. Rogers allegedly said he leans to "the left" and told deputies in Summit County he did not understand why the FBI considered his video a serious threat.

A LinkedIn page for Rogers says he's a student at Drexel's Westphal College of Media Arts & Design. His roommates told NBC10 he's "not really political" and that they believe the video was made as a joke.

Officials at Utah Valley University were notified Tuesday of the video Rogers allegedly posted. Students returned to campus Wednesday for the first time since Kirk was killed.

In the charging documents, police said Rogers had traveled to Summit County to stay with family.

Rogers was placed in the Summit County jail on Tuesday and held pending an investigation of a threat that caused emergency responders to act, authorities said. His bail was set at $1,000.