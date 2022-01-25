More News:

January 25, 2022

Driver found shot to death in crashed car on Camden County highway, police seeking public's help

Louis E. Ciccanti, 48, was driving on I-76 in Mont Laurel Monday night where he ran into a barrier after being fatally wounded

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Car Accident
01 25 2022 Highway Shooting NJ.jpg Kat Wilcox/Pexels

Police found a man dead in a crashed car on I-76 in Mount Laurel late Monday night. The motorist was fatally shot while driving, leading to the accident. Now, authorities are looking for any new information the public can provide about the case.

Investigators have identified a man who was found dead inside of a crashed car on the eastbound lane of I-76 in Mount Laurel late Monday night. 

New Jersey State Police said that Louis E. Ciccanti, 48, was driving a black 2004 Mercedes-Benz 500 eastbound near I-76's milepost 4 when he was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m.FOX29 reported.

MORE NEWS: Republicans renew efforts to privatize Pennsylvania liquor, wine sales

The vehicle then proceeded to plow into a traffic barrier before coming to a stop.

Authorities are now seeking the public's assistance with any information that they might be able to provide about the case.

Police confirmed that Ciccanti was shot at least once while he was driving, later succumbing to his injuries which led to the crash. They couldn't confirm whether or not he was in the vehicle alone. 

Investigators were on the scene will into Tuesday morning and had initially labeled the death suspicious, as they did not believe Ciccanti died from injuries related to the car crash.

MORE NEWS: New Jersey, Pennsylvania mortgage relief programs help homeowners impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

The investigation into the incident remains active.

Those who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or who have other information investigators might find helpful, are asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office via email at ccpotips@prosecutor.org or their tip line at (856) 783-4900. 

Anonymous tips are welcome.


Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Car Accident Mount Laurel South Jersey Shootings Drivers I-76

Videos

Featured

Philadelphia Skyline - Prevu - Bidding War

What to expect if you're buying a home in Philly this year
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti: "Move over for roadway workers and first responders"

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Which rumored suitors for Ben Simmons make most sense for deadline deal?
Russell-Haliburton-Collins-Siakam_012422_usat

Sponsored

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Investigations

Son of Philly police officer fatally shot during apparent robbery, D.A. says
Philly Police Son Shooting

Mental Health

Long-term anxiety may put people at higher risk of heart disease
Anxiety Worry Health

Music

Daryl Hall playing eight-city tour this spring following release of new solo collection album
Daryl Hall new solo album

Fitness

Broad Street Run returns to the spring in 2022
Broad Street Run 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved