Driver found shot to death in crashed car on Camden County highway, police seeking public's help

Investigators have identified a man who was found dead inside of a crashed car on the eastbound lane of I-76 in Mount Laurel late Monday night.



New Jersey State Police said that Louis E. Ciccanti, 48, was driving a black 2004 Mercedes-Benz 500 eastbound near I-76's milepost 4 when he was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m., FOX29 reported.

The vehicle then proceeded to plow into a traffic barrier before coming to a stop.

Authorities are now seeking the public's assistance with any information that they might be able to provide about the case.

Police confirmed that Ciccanti was shot at least once while he was driving, later succumbing to his injuries which led to the crash. They couldn't confirm whether or not he was in the vehicle alone.

Investigators were on the scene will into Tuesday morning and had initially labeled the death suspicious, as they did not believe Ciccanti died from injuries related to the car crash.

The investigation into the incident remains active.

Those who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, or who have other information investigators might find helpful, are asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office via email at ccpotips@prosecutor.org or their tip line at (856) 783-4900.

Anonymous tips are welcome.