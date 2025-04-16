1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Center City hookah bar

A man, 22, was critically injured and his driver, 77, killed in a shooting outside a Center City Hookah lounge Wednesday morning, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., the older man was picking up the younger one outside the Byblos Hookah Bar on South 18th Street when another car pulled up behind the SUV. Two people got out and, following a physical altercation with the 22-year-old, at least one started shooting at the vehicle, striking the driver in the head, CBS reported.

The 77-year-old then continued driving to 17th and Chestnut Streets, where he crashed into a light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The younger man, who was in the back seat, was shot in the arm, leg and abdomen and was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition. Police said at least four shots were fired.

The relationship between the two men is unclear, as the 77-year-old's car was not clearly marked as a rideshare vehicle.

Private surveillance footage caught the incident on video, police said. They're searching for a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with possibly Massachusetts license plates on the front and back.