December 29, 2025

Dry January isn't just a month away from alcohol. It leads to long-term reductions in drinking

New research shows the sobriety campaign also may boost sleep, improve mood and help people lose weight.

By Molly McVety
Participating in Dry January leads to reduced drinking in the long-run and other health benefits, a Brown University research review shows.

Abstaining from alcohol for short periods of time — like Dry January — leads to reduced drinking in the long run and various physical and psychological improvements, new research shows.

Researchers at Brown University analyzed 16 studies that evaluated Dry January, the month-long sobriety challenge, and found that participants reported improved sleep, better moods, weight loss, improved concentration and more energy. They continued to drink less alcohol afterward and showed an improved ability to refuse drinks.

Avoiding alcohol for a month also reduces liver fat, improves insulin levels and lowers cancer-related growth factors, Suzanne Colby, one of the study's authors and a professor of Behavioral and Social Sciences, told the Boston Globe.

Even cutting back on alcohol led to similar benefits, Colby said.

"They still had some reduction in drinking that was sustained and part of that was they still gained confidence for reducing or refusing drinks in social situations, which I think is a big part of the effect: Learning how to navigate socializing without drinking, which can be really challenging to do because they are really intertwined." 

Dry January began in the United Kingdom in 2013. Each year, millions of people participate by vowing to not drink alcohol, or reduce their consumption habits, during January. Participants tend to be younger, female, have higher incomes and a college degree, the Brown University researchers found. Participants also tend to be heavy drinkers. 

The analysis, published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism in September, analyzed data from more than 150,000 Dry January participants, mostly from the U.K.

The Dry January participants that found the greatest success in abstaining from alcohol formally registered on the Dry January campaign website, used guides like the Try Dry app or received daily coaching emails, the study found. The campaign's success at targeting heavy drinkers — a group difficult to reach through intervention programs — led the researchers to recommend expanding outreach on the benefits of the Dry January and investing in tools that keep participants on track.

"The effort leads to sustained moderation: most participants continue to drink less alcohol rather than increasing consumption afterwards," Megan Strowger, who led the study as a postdoctoral fellow and now works at the University of Buffalo, said in a press release"Overall, participating in Dry January allows people to pause, reflect and rethink their relationship with alcohol, including how it affects their social life, mental health and physical health."

Americans have shown a growing wariness to drink alcohol as its health implications have become more publicized. A Gallup poll released in August found that 54% of adults say they drink alcohol. That's the lowest reported percentage since 1939. 

In January, the U.S. surgeon general published an advisory report that linked alcohol use to seven types of cancer. A study published in March suggested alcohol consumption at any level increases the risk of dementia. 

For people interested in eliminating alcohol consumption, experts recommend tracking one's progress, participating in a social environment that supports the goal of staying sober or trying "Damp January," which consists of cutting back on drinking rather than giving it up entirely. 

"There is so much more support for living an alcohol-free lifestyle now," Colby said in the press release. "It is more socially acceptable than ever to be 'sober curious' or alcohol free. Social norms have shifted, in part with the help of influencers on social media sharing the benefits of sobriety and reducing the stigma of not drinking." 

Molly McVety
