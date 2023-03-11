Eagles 2023 'stay or go' final poll results

March 11, 2023
Over the last month or so, we've looked at each of the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups, analyzed whether each player should stay or go, and allowed the readers to cast their votes as well. Here we'll show how you voted.
Quarterback
#JimmyNote: Voters likely did not enjoy Minshew's Week 17 performance against the Saints.
Running back
#JimmyNote: Sanders ran for 1269 yards and 11 TDs on 4.9 yards per carry, but there's a decent argument to be made that he could have done more behind such an elite run blocking offensive line. He also didn't leave a good final impression heading into the offseasn after a poor Super Bowl performance.
On the other hand, Gainwell left voters with some optimism heading into 2023.
Wide receiver
#JimmyNote: It's no surprise that Smith and Brown are popular players. Smith is apparently 0.3% more popular than Brown.
Watkins' approval rating went down quite a bit from last year (98.4%) to this year (43.7%).
Tight end
#JimmyNote: Nothing surprising here.
Offensive tackle
#JimmyNote: Mailata and Johnson finished No. 1 and No. 2 overall among voters. If we take it to an extra decimal place, Mailata (99.54%) edged out Johnson (99.47%).
Interior offensive line
#JimmyNote: I think folks here were casting votes on what they think is going to happen, as opposed to more of an approval rating, because Seumalo should be close to unanimously respected as a player by now.
Defensive tackle
#JimmyNote: For as good of a player as Cox was in his prime, he is not as beloved as longtime Eagles like Kelce, Johnson, or Brandon Graham.
Defensive end
#JimmyNote: Howie had a great offseason but he set a fourth round pick on fire by trading for Quinn, who was somehow even less productive than Ryan Kerrigan.
SAM linebackers
#JimmyNote: One percent of you didn't enjoy Reddick wrecking games.
Off-ball linebackers
#JimmyNote: White wasn't a bad player for the Eagles, but voters seem ready (and optimistic) to see what Dean can do.
Cornerbacks
#JimmyNote: I wonder if Howie voted “go” for Slay.
Safeties
#JimmyNote: Nothing surprising here.
Specialists
#JimmyNote: I knew the punters were going to have very low "stay" number, and the voters didn't disappoint.
Top 5
Bottom 5
