Eagles 2023 'stay or go' final poll results

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 96.7% Ian Book: 64.7% Gardner Minshew: 9.7%

#JimmyNote: Voters likely did not enjoy Minshew's Week 17 performance against the Saints.

Running back

Kenny Gainwell: 98.5% Boston Scott: 87.5% Trey Sermon: 60.1% Miles Sanders: 13.7%

#JimmyNote: Sanders ran for 1269 yards and 11 TDs on 4.9 yards per carry, but there's a decent argument to be made that he could have done more behind such an elite run blocking offensive line. He also didn't leave a good final impression heading into the offseasn after a poor Super Bowl performance.

On the other hand, Gainwell left voters with some optimism heading into 2023.

Wide receiver

DeVonta Smith: 99.0% A.J. Brown: 98.7% Britain Covey: 62.7% Zach Pascal: 57.0% Quez Watkins: 43.7%

#JimmyNote: It's no surprise that Smith and Brown are popular players. Smith is apparently 0.3% more popular than Brown.

Watkins' approval rating went down quite a bit from last year (98.4%) to this year (43.7%).

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 98.6% Grant Calcaterra: 83.6% Jack Stoll: 83.2% Tyree Jackson: 47.9%

#JimmyNote: Nothing surprising here.

Offensive tackle

Jordan Mailata: 99.5% Lane Johnson: 99.5% Jack Driscoll: 94.8% Brett Toth: 59.6% Andre Dillard: 13.9%

#JimmyNote: Mailata and Johnson finished No. 1 and No. 2 overall among voters. If we take it to an extra decimal place, Mailata (99.54%) edged out Johnson (99.47%).

Interior offensive line

Landon Dickerson: 98.8% Cam Jurgens: 98.7% Jason Kelce: 96.4% Sua Opeta: 84.2% Isaac Seumalo: 25.4%

#JimmyNote: I think folks here were casting votes on what they think is going to happen, as opposed to more of an approval rating, because Seumalo should be close to unanimously respected as a player by now.

Defensive tackle

Jordan Davis: 98.0% Milton Williams: 96.6% Marlon Tuipulotu: 77.0% Javon Hargrave: 76.5% Linval Joseph: 19.9% Ndamukong Suh: 14.7% Fletcher Cox: 12.5%

#JimmyNote: For as good of a player as Cox was in his prime, he is not as beloved as longtime Eagles like Kelce, Johnson, or Brandon Graham.

Defensive end

Josh Sweat: 99.3% Brandon Graham: 91.4% Janarius Robinson: 71.4% Tarron Jackson: 56.6% Derek Barnett: 43.0% Robert Quinn: 5.1%

#JimmyNote: Howie had a great offseason but he set a fourth round pick on fire by trading for Quinn, who was somehow even less productive than Ryan Kerrigan.

SAM linebackers

Haason Reddick: 99.0% Patrick Johnson: 90.7% Kyron Johnson: 51.2%

#JimmyNote: One percent of you didn't enjoy Reddick wrecking games.

Off-ball linebackers

Nakobe Dean: 98.8% Christian Elliss: 88.3% T.J. Edwards: 80.2% Shaun Bradley: 58.8% Kyzir White: 9.6%

#JimmyNote: White wasn't a bad player for the Eagles, but voters seem ready (and optimistic) to see what Dean can do.

Cornerbacks

Avonte Maddox: 95.5% Zech McPhearson: 91.8% Josh Jobe: 89.8% Darius Slay: 86.4% James Bradberry: 33.3% Josiah Scott: 9.1%

#JimmyNote: I wonder if Howie voted “go” for Slay.

Safeties

Reed Blankenship: 98.4% C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 86.4% Marcus Epps: 56.5% K'Von Wallace: 38.4% Andre Chachere: 37.4%

#JimmyNote: Nothing surprising here.

Specialists

Jake Elliott: 98.7% Rick Lovato: 98.4% Arryn Siposs: 3.5% Brett Kern: 1.3%

#JimmyNote: I knew the punters were going to have very low "stay" number, and the voters didn't disappoint.

Top 5

Jordan Mailata: 99.54% Lane Johnson: 99.47% Josh Sweat: 99.3% DeVonta Smith: 99.04% Haason Reddick: 99.00%

Bottom 5

Kyzir White: 9.6% Josiah Scott: 9.1% Robert Quinn: 5.1% Arryn Siposs: 3.5 Brett Kern: 1.3%

