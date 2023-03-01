Eagles stay or go: SAM linebacker

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 season is over (a little later than usual), we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the team in 2023, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at the SAM linebackers.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Previous stay or go articles

Haason Reddick

Reddick was a slam dunk free agent acquisition by the Eagles last offseason who racked up 19.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and 32 QB hits in 2022, playoffs included. He was second-team All Pro, a Pro Bowl selection, and he finished fourth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. If the playoffs were included, there's a good argument to be made that Reddick was the best defensive player in the NFL in 2022.

Here are his 16 regular season sacks. As you can see, he consistently wrecked the blocker opposite him, rarely lucking into cheap sacks:

Amazingly, Reddick is only the 16th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL on an average annual value basis. What a bargain. Honestly, he should probably be asking for a bump in pay.

#JimmyVerdict: Hmm, I think the Eagles might just hang onto this guy. Stay .



Patrick Johnson

Johnson has had good training camps in each of his first two NFL seasons. As a rookie in 2021, he oddly didn't get much playing time, even though he was a backup to a completely ineffective Genard Avery. In 2022, Johnson's lack of playing time made more sense since he was Reddick's backup. On the season, Johnson had 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 3 QB hits.



#JimmyVerdict: He is clearly ahead of Kyron Johnson on the depth chart, so he does have a little bit of a buffer between himself and the cut list, and should be back on the 53-man roster in 2023. Stay .



Kyron Johnson

Johnson was a core special teamer for most of the season as a rookie, playing in 16 games. He played 18 snaps in the regular defense, and 265 snaps on special teams, and had eight tackles on the season. It's worth noting that he was a healthy scratch in all three Eagles playoff games.

#JimmyVerdict: Johnson will be back in camp , but he's going to have to earn his way onto the roster, and he should be nervous if the Eagles select a SAM linebacker in any round of the draft.



