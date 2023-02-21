Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 season is over (a little later than usual), we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the team in 2023, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at the offensive tackles.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Previous stay or go articles: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Lane Johnson

Johnson is arguably the best offensive lineman (not just right tackle, not just offensive tackle) in the NFL, and the Eagles' most important player, Jalen Hurts aside. The Eagles will obviously be happy to have him back.

Johnson also said in October that he intends on playing another couple of years, so if he retires this offseason, that would be a pretty big surprise.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay (duh).

Eagles stay or go: Lane Johnson

Jordan Mailata

At one point during the season, there was a fair sentiment that Mailata perhaps took a small step back in 2022 after extremely rapid and consistent improvement his first four years in the NFL. However, he closed very strongly, even while playing through most of the season with a shoulder injury.

Mailata is one of the greatest draft accomplishments in the history of the franchise, and it feels a lot like he'll be an Eagle for life.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay (duh).



Eagles stay or go: Jordan Mailata

Andre Dillard

Dillard began the season on injured reserve with a broken bone in his forearm. He returned as the backup LT and added backup LG duties to his resume after Sua Opeta was demoted to the practice squad. He appeared in 12 games, but only played 37 offensive snaps on the season, and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. As a former first-round pick, Dillard will go down as an Eagles draft bust, though the team did hit on Mailata in the seventh round instead. If Dillard had Mailata's career and Mailata had Dillard's, both would be viewed as successes.

#JimmyVerdict: There's a sentiment that Dillard can be a decent starting LT on another team. I'm less confident in that, but we'll see. He could very well attract a nice deal in free agency from a team willing to make that bet, but he is a near certainty to be playing elsewhere in 2023. Go

Eagles stay or go: Andre Dillard

Jack Driscoll

Driscoll appeared in every game for the Eagles in 2022, starting three (one at LT, two at RT). While maybe not yet an ideal starter, he is a quality offensive line backup with guard-tackle versatility who can also play on both sides. Those kinds of players are valuable.

#JimmyVerdict: Driscoll has one year left on a cheap rookie contract. He'll be back. Stay .



Eagles stay or go: Jack Driscoll

Brett Toth

Toth has appeared in nine games in the Eagles' regular offense over the last three years, despite being a fringe roster guy who has ping-ponged back and forth between the Eagles and Cardinals. After tearing an ACL in the meaningless Week 18 game against Dallas in 2021, he began the 2022 season on the PUP list and never appeared on the 53-man roster. Interestingly, he played center in that game, when he had previously only played tackle for the Eagles. Perhaps Jeff Stoutland sees something in him as a potential backup at multiple positions?



#JimmyVerdict: Toth should be healthy for 2023 training camp, and because the Eagles are likely to lose some offensive line depth he could have a decent enough chance of cracking the roster. I'll say stay , but without a lot of confidence.



Eagles stay or go: Brett Toth

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader