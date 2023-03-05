Eagles stay or go: Specialists

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 season is over (a little later than usual), we've been taking position-by-position looks at which players will likely be back with the team in 2023, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll finish out the series with the specialists.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Jake Elliott

Elliott was coming off of his first ever Pro Bowl season in 2021, and he had another good season in 2022. He was 20 of 23 (87.0%) on field goals, and 51 of 53 (96.2%) on PATs. One of his PAT misses was in heavy rain and wind Week 4 against the Jaguars, and his lone field goal miss of under 40 yards was a 38-yarder in Chicago in bitter cold and wind conditions. He was 5/6 from beyond 50.

His performance in the home field clinching Week 18 game against the Giants was outstanding. He made all five of his field goal attempts, two of which were from 50+ yards. The Eagles needed those points.

#JimmyVerdict: Elliott is one of the best kickers in the NFL who has consistently come up big in pressure situations. Stay , duh.



Arryn Siposs

In his first NFL season in 2021, Siposs struggled mightily down the stretch, with several Shankopotomus punts in the final two games. Against Dallas Week 18, in "crush the ball deep" territory, Siposs had punts of 21 and 24 yards, both of which led to Cowboys touchdowns on their ensuing drives. Against the Buccaneers in the playoffs, once again in "crush it" situations, Siposs hit punts of 27 and 36 yards, with the latter leading to a Bucs touchdown on the ensuing drive.

During the offseason, the Eagles made the baffling choice not to give Siposs any competition during training camp, basically handing him the job. He was better during the regular season in 2022 than he was in 2021, but he once again had a disastrous performance in the playoffs.

In the second half, Siposs was supposed to punt the ball to the left side of the field, but he shanked a line drive to the right side. As you can see in the video below (if you can stomach re-watching it), the Eagles' gunners are running down the field as if they expect the ball to have been punted to the left. When the Eagles' punt coverage over-pursued to the right, Kadarius Toney made Zach Pascal miss and then found wide open spaces with a convoy out in front of him.

Devastating play.

#JimmyVerdict: Punters are too good these days for teams to be worried about them malfunctioning in big games. Go .



Brett Kern

The Eagles signed the then 36-year-old Kern off the street during the regular season after Siposs was injured while trying to run for a first down after a blocked punt against the Giants.

Kern had a very good NFL career, but his leg was shot, as he averaged just 40.8 yards per punt during the regular season, which was dead last in the NFL. The Eagles' decision to activate Siposs for the Super Bowl was celebrated before the game, and second-guessed after it, but the reality was that the Eagles were trying to choose between two bad options.

#JimmyVerdict: Kern's NFL career is probably over. Go .



Rick Lovato

Lovato threw the ball through his legs with speed and precision in 2022.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay .



