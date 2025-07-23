Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 1: Jihaad!

It was the first day of school back at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday, as the Philadelphia Eagles had their first practice of training camp. There are no pads this early in camp, and it was a short practice, but there's plenty to get to.

• Here was the official injury report on the first day of practice:

Placed on the PUP list:

LB Nakobe Dean (knee): More on that here.

Did not practice:

iDL Jalen Carter (shoulder) OG Kenyon Green (knee)

Limited participants:

LB Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) C Cam Jurgens (back)

• The big news here is that Campbell practiced, and although he appeared as "limited" on the official pre-practice report, I don't think he was limited at all. It's worth noting that the team did not practice in pads, so physical contact is minimal, but Campbell's full participation is a surprise nevertheless.

During a spring press conference, Vic Fangio said that Campbell wouldn't practice until August. As such, it felt like Jeremiah Trotter Jr. would have a major opportunity to start early in the season with Dean and Campbell both rehabbing injuries.

Trotter did get first-team reps and Campbell played the 2's, but Campbell's mere presence in the lineup at all changes everything. He now has to be considered the heavy favorite to start at linebacker opposite Zack Baun.

He also made a play today, swatting down a pass in the middle of the field.

• Jalen Carter's shoulder injury isn't serious. If it were, he'd be on the PUP list. In 2024, Carter played more snaps than any other interior defensive lineman in the NFL, so it's critical that the team manages his grass time during camp in a similar way that they must be mindful that Saquon Barkley got heavy usage last year as well.



• The first practice of the summer is also the first look at the initial depth chart at some positions. The offensive line depth looked like so:

LT LG C RG RT Jordan Mailata Landon Dickerson Cam Jurgens Tyler Steen Lane Johnson Kendall Lamm Brett Toth Drew Kendall Matt Pryor Darian Kinnard Myles Hinton Laekin Vakalahi Trevor Keegan Hollin Pierce Cameron Williams



The most noteworthy change from the spring until now is that Kendall, a fifth-round rookie, is getting second-team reps at center over Toth, who can't snap.

• Cooper DeJean played at his normal spot in the slot when the Eagles had five defensive backs on the field, but he moved to safety in the base defense. Fangio said the Eagles would explore that possibility, but we didn't see that in the spring.



• When the Eagles had five DBs on the field and DeJean was in the slot, Sydney Brown was first up at safety, with Andrew Mukuba mixing in.



• Linebacker-turned-fullback Ben VanSumeren got some reps at running back (not just at fullback). He even got a carry and looked pretty natural running with the ball.



VanSumeren played receiver at Garber High School in Essexville, Mich. In nine games during his senior season, according to maxpreps.com, VanSumeren caught 85 passes for 1259 yards (14.8 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also carried the ball 54 times for 387 yards (7.2 YPC) and 6 TDs. He originally enrolled at Michigan as a running back, but transferred to Michigan State, where his focus became on the defensive side of the ball.

• Kelee Ringo is in a battle for a starting job at outside cornerback. After a good spring, he had a shaky first day of camp. He gave up a long TD throw from Tanner McKee to Terrace Marshall.



He also gave up a back shoulder throw from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown, though in fairness on that one, Brown ran a great route and didn't give away where the ball was going until the last second, and snatched it out of the air. I mean, he's an All-Pro. Perfect ball from Hurts, too. That was probably the play of the day.

• Speaking of McKee to Marshall, McKee made an awesome anticipation sideline throw to Marshall. The ball came out before Marshall's break and hit him in the perfect spot. You'd think those two guys had been playing forever with how on point the timing was on the route and the throw.



• A.J. Dillon got reps before Will Shipley, but it felt like Shipley got more reps overall. Shipley had an impressive run, exploding through the right side of the line.



• Jalyx Hunt had a "sack." He's a very important player this season, so the Eagles would love to see him have a good camp.



• Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson split third-team reps. DTR had one really bad throw, when he left a sideline pass far too inside. That was a pick-6 type of throw, and he was lucky it was only batted down.

• Guys who got punt return reps, in order: Ainias Smith, Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin, Cooper DeJean, Jahan Dotson. Surprisingly, projected return specialist Avery Williams didn't get any reps, at least when I was watching. He was working with the punt coverage units.



