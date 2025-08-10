Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 12: Open practice soured by Landon Dickerson injury

Day 12 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp was held in front of fans at Lincoln Financial Field, and there were fun vibes... until there weren't. Let's just get right to the notes.

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

Did not practice:

WR Elijah Cooks - shoudler OG Kenyon Green - shoulder LS Charley Hughlett - neck RB Montrell Johnson - hamstring iDL Byron Young - groin

Limited practice:

LB Zack Baun - back WR A.J. Brown - hamstring

Brown did not participate in team drills, but he was back out there in a limited capacity.

• Landon Dickerson went down, and remained down for a bit while teammates all around the field took knees. Dickerson eventually got up, was helped to the sideline, and had trouble putting weight on his right leg.

He was then carted inside.



Should Dickerson miss significant time, the guess here is that Tyler Steen would move from RG to LG, and Matt Pryor would fill in at RG.

• Welp, it didn't take very long for Jakorian Bennett to get some first-team reps. He covered DeVonta Smith on a few plays and the ball didn't come his way.



• Quinyon Mitchell is awesome. He had a pass breakup on a back shoulder throw to DeVonta Smith, followed by an impressive breakup of a slant. The slant was particularly impressive, given the difficulty of the play. Smith ran a good route, but Mitchell was all over him without running through him.



• Smith wasn't completely shut out though. He beat Cooper DeJean on a wheel route from the slot for roughly a 25-yard TD. Perfect ball from Jalen Hurts.



• Moro Ojomo continues to be disruptive. He beat Dickerson clearly on an outside rush for a sack. Ojomo's summer has been extra encouraging, given that he has pretty regularly beaten Dickerson. Ojomo also had a batted pass on a play in which he was being doubled, and he blew up a run play in the red zone. He just makes plays every single practice.



• Jeremiah Trotter and Jihaad Campbell both had sacks on blitzes. They both got into the backfield and then sidestepped Saquon Barkley, who completely whiffed on his blocks. Barkley is the best pass pro back on the team, but he took two L's tonight. Another takeaway here might be that the Eagles have a bunch of linebackers who are good blitzers.



On the Campbell sack, the offense continued the rep anyway and Hurts' pass got affected (maybe by Jalen Carter) and then intercepted by Nolan Smith after it came out of his hand awkwardly. Here was that play:

• Jahan Dotson had a slow start to camp, but he has come on more recently. He made a great toe drag catch near the sideline.



• Sydney Brown had a nice pass breakup on a pass to the front corner of the end zone intended for Dallas Goedert. Brown hasn't made a ton of plays this camp, but he has made more than he has given up.



• Kylen Granson made a handful of catches. He's been the "best of the rest" of the tight ends. E.J. Jenkins had a chance to make a catch on a flag route on a good throw from Tanner McKee, but he went through his hands.



Harrison Bryant had a ball come his way in the back of the end zone that I thought was catchable. I don't know if he didn't notice it until late but he didn't even try to go up and get it. Andrew Mukuba had good coverage on that play. Bryant hasn't made plays this summer.

• UDFA WR Taylor Morin had a couple of TD catches. He's had a bunch of them. Practice squad.



Now we wait for news on Dickerson.