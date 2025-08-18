Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 16: A shakeup at cornerback

Day 16 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was a rainy, cloudy day at the NovaCare Complex. Let's just get right to the notes.

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

Did not practice:

WR A.J. Brown - hamstring CB Tariq Castro-Fields - hamstring S Lewis Cine - groin LG Landon Dickerson - knee CB Brandon Johnson - groin

Limited practice:

OG Kenyon Green - shoulder RT Lane Johnson - rest CB A.J. Woods - illness

• The cornerback rotation did not look good for Kelee Ringo today. Adoree' Jackson got first-team reps opposite Quinyon Mitchell, with Ringo, Mac McWilliams, and Jakorian Bennett all mixing in with the second-team. At one point Ringo was getting reps with the third-team defense. That was new. 😬

Ringo also gave up about as easy a back-shoulder throw as you'll see, with Tanner McKee connecting with Darius Cooper. Ringo wasn't within two yards of Cooper when he made the catch.

Meanwhile, Cooper DeJean got reps at outside corner for the first time this summer, another not-so-great development for Ringo. He appears to have been demoted.

• I would estimate that Andrew Mukuba got about 90 percent of the first-team reps, with Sydney Brown getting the others. Of course, Mukuba is coming off his big preseason game performance against the Browns.



• One camp battle that is probably wrapped up at this point is Jihaad Campbell at linebacker. Today he had a batted pass, a pass breakup on a ball intended for Dallas Goedert, and he was right there to stop Saquon Barkley on a swing pass. Campbell is beginning to play faster as he learns Vic Fangio's defense. We'll probably call that one in our next camp battle tracker update.



• Another new battle for a starting job is at LG, if Landon Dickerson cannot recover in time for Week 1 from the procedure he had on his injured MCL. Brett Toth was initially getting first-team reps there, but today it was Darian Kinnard.

Kinnard also had a pretty good block on a run play today. He pulled across the formation and sealed LB Lance Dixon to the outside, opening up a big hole.

• Stock up for TE Kylen Granson. He watched yesterday as Harrison Bryant got traded, and then he got some first-team reps today, during which he caught a TD pass from Jalen Hurts.



Also, there were three consecutive incomplete passes that went E.J. Jenkins' way. Jenkins dropped the first pass on a seam route, he was unable to pull in the second pass with one hand, and the third was an uncatchable ball, but he didn't have any separation.

Granson's chances of making the team have risen substantially the past couple of days.

• Patrick Johnson had two sacks. He just performs every summer.



• Kyle McCord had a couple of good, accurate passes in the middle of the field to TE Nick Muse. McCord hasn't looked very good in the preseason games so far, but he bounced back a bit today. He'll get a lot of playing time in the third preseason game against the Jets on Friday.



• Trevor Keegan has tried to add center versatility to his repertoire this summer, but he just hasn't looked like a viable player there. He snapped a dribbler back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The Eagles kept Keegan on the 53-man roster all season in 2024, but his roster spot has to be in danger this year.



• DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson both made a bunch of catches all over the field from Hurts. Dotson in particular has really picked up his game over the last half of camp. A.J. Brown's absence from the lineup has perhaps been a positive, at least for Dotson.



• Hurts had a shaky couple of days in joint practices against the Browns, but he had a very sharp day today. His best throw was a turkey hole shot to Darius Cooper in between Mitchell and Reed Blankenship.



• Only two training camp practices left.

