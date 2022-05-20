More Sports:

May 20, 2022

New Eagle A.J. Brown says his peace felt 'threatened' after canceled camp appearance

Brown was scheduled to hold a youth camp in Nashville, but canceled his appearance after the Eagles trade

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
AJ-Brown-Titans-Eagles-Trade.jpg George Walker IV/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown when he was still with the Titans.

This one falls on the uglier side of football in the social media age. 

New Eagle A.J. Brown pulled out of a youth football camp he was scheduled to hold in his former home of Nashville on June 18, citing harassment concerns he feared would carry over from Instagram and Twitter into real life.

Wrote Brown in a statement he posted Friday afternoon:

"I'm so sorry I let down your kids and many others but I will not put myself in a place where my peace is going to be threatened by adults who feel a way because I was traded. I'm every bad word it is for taking care of MY FAMILY! If you're not aware, just look on social media.

....

"I would love to make everyone's children's day, but not if I'm putting my own at risk. Please say 'nothing is going to happen' because nobody knows that. I'm sure someone will still have a problem with this and that's fine as well. If you can't understand that then it's because you don't want to." [A.J. Brown / Twitter]

Brown's youth camp was launched while he was still a member of the Tennessee Titans, and was set to host boys and girls from grades 1-8 from around the area. His appearance was canceled after the draft night trade to the Eagles, though it isn't clear if the camp itself was outright canceled too. 

Suspicion is that Titans star running back Derrick Henry will take his place, based on a tweet from Brown that he deleted earlier in the month and correspondence from Montgomery Bell Academy — the camp's site — with Nashville's local news. 

As Bleacher Report notes, Brown's 7-on-7 camp in his hometown of Starkville, Miss. still appears to be on for June 11. So it's shame that Tennessee appears to be off-limits after he made a name for himself as a pro with the Titans. 

Just bitter feelings and the uglier side of football, unfortunately. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans

Videos

Featured

comcast rise chanda anderson

Comcast to accept applications for next round of grants for minority- and women-owned businesses
Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Judge halts PennDOT's controversial bridge tolling plan amid lawsuit
Girard Point Bridge PennDOT

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Happy Valley

Illness

COVID-19 cases are spiking, but Philly isn't reinstating a mask mandate
COVID Spike Philly

Eagles

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury
Jalen_Hurts_Lane_Johnson_celebrate_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese78.jpg

Food & Drink

Temple University to open new restaurant at former Draught Horse Pub & Grill location
The Peabody Temple University

Arts & Culture

Pop-up market at the Bourse in Old City to feature weekly rotation of artists, vendors
Art Star Pop Up Market.jpg

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved