Eagles at Chiefs: Week 2, live updates and open thread

The 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles will face the 0-1 Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX at Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 EST. The Birds unfurled their Super Bowl banner pregame Week 1. The Chiefs will not be unfurling any banners before their home opener Week 2.

The Eagles have oddly faced the Chiefs each of the last four seasons:

• 2024, Super Bowl LIX: Eagles 40-22

• 2023, Week 11: Eagles 21-17

• 2022, Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38-35

• 2021, Week 4: Chiefs 42-30



The Eagles will be without TE Dallas Goedert and RB2 Will Shipley, but the the Chiefs have more damaging absences to overcome with WR1 Rashee Rice serving a suspension and WR2 Xavier Worthy out with a shoulder injury. You can find the full Eagles-Chiefs inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles will have many of the same matchup advantages in this game that they did in the Super Bowl. Both teams lost defensive starters this offseason, so we'll see how they adjust.



The Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites, but the line has since moved in the Eagles' favor. The Birds are now 1-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 2 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

