More Sports:

September 13, 2025

Eagles at Chiefs: Week 2, live updates and open thread

Follow along as the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl rematch.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091325JalenHurtsChiefs Denny Medley/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts

The 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles will face the 0-1 Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX at Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 EST. The Birds unfurled their Super Bowl banner pregame Week 1. The Chiefs will not be unfurling any banners before their home opener Week 2.

The Eagles have oddly faced the Chiefs each of the last four seasons: 

• 2024, Super Bowl LIX: Eagles 40-22
• 2023, Week 11: Eagles 21-17
• 2022, Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38-35
• 2021, Week 4: Chiefs 42-30

The Eagles will be without TE Dallas Goedert and RB2 Will Shipley, but the the Chiefs have more damaging absences to overcome with WR1 Rashee Rice serving a suspension and WR2 Xavier Worthy out with a shoulder injury. You can find the full Eagles-Chiefs inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles will have many of the same matchup advantages in this game that they did in the Super Bowl. Both teams lost defensive starters this offseason, so we'll see how they adjust.

The Chiefs opened as 1.5-point favorites, but the line has since moved in the Eagles' favor. The Birds are now 1-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 2 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Corn Maze

Spook-tacular events in New Jersey
iStock-2202134337.png

Three types of scams every growing business should watch for

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council defends business curfew set to expand beyond Kensington

Overnight curfew city council

Sponsored

Break the stigma: understanding addiction and recovery

Limited - Overdose prevention

Adult Health

People who have trouble sleeping may be at higher risk for dementia, study shows

Insomnia Brain Dementia

Streaming

What to stream: 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'The Thing'

Streaming guide

Fashion

Philly Fashion Week turns 20 with six days of events

Philly Fashion Week 2025

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved