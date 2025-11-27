Eagles-Bears: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for a big Black Friday showdown

The Eagles are on a quick turnaround trying to rinse out the bitter taste from last week's loss to Dallas.

The Bears are coming into Philly with a whole lot of promise, but still looking for the moment that proves that they can contend in the NFC.

Both teams are 8-3. Granted, they're very different 8-3 records, but what each puts them in a chase after the same objective, nonetheless: control over the No. 2 seed in the playoff race.

Who wins and pulls ahead in that race with Week 13? Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for where Black Friday will go...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 13



Bears (8-3) at Eagles (8-3)

Friday, 3:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: Amazon Prime Video/FOX 29 (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 13 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7 CHI +260

PHI -325 44.5 FanDuel PHI -7 CHI +265

PHI -330 44.5 BetRivers PHI -7 CHI +265

PHI -345 44 BetMGM PHI -7 CHI +260

PHI -325 44.5 Hard Rock Bet PHI -7 CHI +255

PHI -315 44.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Nov. 25

Jimmy Kempski (8-3)

Eagles 24, Bears 23

Bears at Eagles (-7): It's easy to dismiss the Bears despite their 8-3 record because they have beaten a lot of bad quarterbacks and they have a point differential of -3.

But the Bears are on their way to being contenders, as they have built a good roster on offense, run by one of the best schemers / play callers in the NFL in Ben Johnson. Under Johnson, second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has taken a major step forward this season. Williams is playing behind a much improved offensive line; and he is throwing to a good group of wide receivers in Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Luther Burden, to go along with a nice TE duo in Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. The Bears also have a speed/power combo at running back in D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who are a poor man's version of what Johnson had to work with in Detroit in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. It's an offense that gets contributions from around 8 different skill position players.

The Bears can score points. They just can't stop teams from scoring on them. They are allowing 362.8 yards per game and 26.5 points per game, both of which are 6th worst in the NFL. They are also razor thin at linebacker, and might also be without some of their starting defensive backs.

This is a matchup of good-on-good, when it's the Bears' offense vs. the Eagles' defense, and bad-on-bad, when it's the Eagles' offense against the Bears' defense.

In my opinion, the Eagles' defense has more talent than the Bears' offense, and the Eagles' offense has more talent than the Bears' defense. But can the Birds' coaching staff hang with an opposing staff?

Give me the Eagles to win the game, but I do like the Bears to cover the 7-point spread.

Evan Macy (7-4)

Eagles 34, Bears 23

I am 1-2 in my last three picks and I feel a little discombobulated with this Eagles team. I thought they were going.to lose to the Packers and beat the Cowboys. Shows how much of a beat I have on this team.

What I do know is that the Bears are not as good as their record, the eyeball test shows that. And the Eagles defense is relatively healthy and might be able to slow down the Chicago offense which has been one of the better offenses in football this season.

When the Eagles have the ball is the troubling part. They keep putting together halves of good football but not 60 minutes. I have a feeling that the offense is going to pop against a weaker defense on Chicago's part and the Eagles will have a laugher of a win during their weirdly scheduled 3 p.m. Black Friday game.

Geoff Mosher (8-3)

Eagles 31, Bears 16

I know the Eagles have real problems right now, but the Bears are also an improved team whose record is mainly the byproduct of a very soft schedule.

The Bears are obviously better under Ben Johnson, and they can run the ball very well, but I don’t think they can hit the Eagles where it hurts. They don’t have nearly as much talent as the Eagles have.

The Bears will struggle against the Eagles’ pass rush, and the Eagles will be able to generate an offense.

It’ll probably be one of those victories that gives the fans false hope that the Eagles are back to normal and have found a cure for their season-long problems.

Nick Tricome (6-5)

Bears 20, Eagles 16

The Eagles are better than the Chicago Bears and should win this game.

But they were better than the Dallas Cowboys, too, and we just watched that blow up in their face.

When it comes to talent, you should take the Eagles.

But when it comes to playcalling and gameplanning, especially after last week's collapse in Dallas, Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo have given zero reason to carry any faith. In fact, the loss to the Cowboys might just be evidence enough to say that elite talent and strong defense aren't enough to compensate for incompetent offensive strategy anymore.

I see the Eagles getting ahead with a bumpy but ultimately successful touchdown drive and a couple of long Jake Elliott field goals. Then the three-and-outs will start to pile up, Vic Fangio's defense will keep giving them every last chance, but then the Eagles will just waste one possession too many, and that'll be the opening for Caleb Williams and the Bears to rally, while the home crowd boos its team off the field.

Look, we're 13 weeks in. Cracks have been forming the entire time, but the Eagles have gotten away with shrugging them off because, somehow, they've still been winning. But I think last week was the one that broke the dam, and I fear that this is where a 2023-esque spiral kicks in.

