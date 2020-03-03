Eagles favorites to win NFC East, third best odds to win entire conference

It seems like a pretty weird time to be issuing futures odds for the upcoming NFL season.

Nearly half the league has no idea who it's starting quarterback will be, and the entire league is on pins and needles waiting for the players to decide if the playoffs will expand to 14 total teams.

We are about two weeks away from the new league year beginning and a likely flurry of NFL signings and trades cascading down, but it's interesting to see where oddsmakers see things at this unusual juncture.

And the Eagles, as they often times seem to do, have very, very good odds right now of winning both their division and making the Super Bowl out of the NFC.

Here are the latest divisional odds from our friends at BetOnline.ag:

Odds to Win the 2020 NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 5/4

Dallas Cowboys 7/5

New York Giants 13/2

Washington Redskins 8/1

A $100 bet on the Birds would pay just $125. The Cowboys are very close, with New York and Washington both looking like huge underdogs.

In the NFC, the Eagles have the third best odds to make it to Super Bowl LV.

Odds to Win 2020 NFC Conference

New Orleans Saints 5/1

San Francisco 49ers 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 7/1

Green Bay Packers 9/1

Dallas Cowboys 9/1

Seattle Seahawks 9/1

Betting $100 to win $700 here is a much more lucrative bet, as would be a wager that the Eagles actually win it all. Here are the latest Super Bowl championship odds from another sportsbook, Bovada:

Odds to win 2020 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Baltimore Ravens 7-1

San Francisco 49ers 9-1

New England Patriots 12-1

New Orleans Saints 12-1

Philadelphia Eagles 15-1

Green Bay Packers 16-1

Seattle Seahawks 16-1

Dallas Cowboys 20-1

These odds will likely change a ton over the next few weeks, with the Eagles (and the rest of the league) looking to bolster rosters before the NFL Draft in April. Philly will be targeting help in the secondary and at wide receiver, while the Cowboys will need to re-sign, well, pretty much everybody.

Getting your money in at 15-1 for the Eagles to win it all isn't a bad payout. As far as their NFC East chances, watching what the rival Cowboys do with the franchise tag and all their pending free agents will influence how the football betting world sees the division. Philly-minded betters may get better odds a month from now — or perhaps not. Stay tuned.

