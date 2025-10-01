Eagles-Broncos memories: A big return and a history of trading blows

The history of Eagles-Broncos, at least recently, is a sparser one compared to other NFL matchups.

The two are thousands of miles apart, separated by different conferences, and typically, they've run into one another when one franchise is high while the other is low.

There's a very prominent tie that binds, though, and a whole lot of blowouts before and after.

Here's a look back at some Eagles-Broncos memories ahead of their next meeting on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field...

Denver Dawk

You have to start with the big one: Dec. 27, 2009, Week 16. The Broncos pay a visit to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, with Philly icon and future Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins running out of the tunnel in a white and blue uniform.

Back in the Andy Reid-Joe Banner days, when the Eagles were notorious for moving on from a defensive player a year too early rather than a year too late, they tossed an offer at Dawkins, who had been the fiery heartbeat of their defense for years, that past offseason but it was never going to do. So he left for Denver.

The Philly faithful welcomed him back with open arms. He lined up across from Donovan McNabb, who remained as the franchise quarterback, and a young LeSean McCoy, DeSean Jackson, Brent Celek, and Jeremy Maclin.

The Eagles won on a last-second field goal from David Akers, 30-27.

They had definitely lost an edge from Dawkins not being there anymore, but were still playoff-bound anyway – albeit heading straight for a Wild Card blowout from Dallas.

Also, Macho Harris (yeah, remember him?) got destroyed on a kick return.

A high five on the Mile High

This was one of the (many) moments when you just knew the 2017 Eagles were something special.

By Week 9 on Nov. 5, 2017, Carson Wentz had emerged as a clear MVP candidate, while the Eagles were regularly crushing teams and had jumped out to 7-1.

In the last of a three-game home stretch at the Linc, the Eagles took the field in their all black uniforms against the post-Peyton Manning era Broncos.

It was an annihilation.

Wentz, Corey Clement, Jay Ajayi, and just about everyone on the offense (even Nick Foles) dropped 51 points on Denver.

That 2017 team was a train that just wasn't going to stop for anyone – especially not Chris Harris Jr., who found out the hard way.

Just a bigger fish