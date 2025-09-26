Eagles-Buccaneers: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for another Birds trip to Tampa

Here we go again. It's Week 4 and the Eagles are headed to Tampa to take on the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium, which has been a pirate ship of fools for the Eagles lately.

The Eagles have lost their last two games in Tampa by a combined score of 65-25, including last year's 33-16 loss there in Week 4. The Birds have been swashbuckled in three of their last four games against the Bucs, all at Raymond James, and with all three losses by 15 or more points.

This will be the fifth time in four years that the Eagles have traveled to Tampa. They've lost six of their last seven overall against their nemesis from the NFC South going back to 2015.

But ... the Eagles have won 19 of their past 20 games (playoffs included) going into Week 4, including Week 3's 33-26 win over the Rams that kept them unbeaten at 3-0. The Bucs are also undefeated at 3-0, and have pulled out all three wins in their final possession.

One of these teams will enter Week 5 with its first loss. Here's the PV staff's predictions for who it will be...





• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 4

Eagles (3-0) vs. Buccaneers (3-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX ( Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi )





RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3.5 PHI -198

TB +164 44.5 FanDuel PHI -3.5 PHI -190

TB +160 44.5 BetRivers PHI -3.5 PHI -190

TB +155 44.5 BetMGM PHI -3.5 PHI -190

TB +155 44 ESPN BET PHI -3.5 PHI -195

TB +165 43.5

*Lines as of Friday

Jimmy Kempski (3-0)

Eagles 27, Bucs 16