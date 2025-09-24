Eagles-Buccaneers Week 4 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles placed three players — EDGE Nolan Smith, CB Jakorian Bennett, and WR Darius Cooper — on injured reserve this week. The Bucs have been hit hard by injuries so far this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Here's the Eagles-Buccaneers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status LB Zack Baun Knee DNP LB Jihaad Campbell Triceps DNP CB Adoree' Jackson Groin DNP RT Lane Johnson Stinger Limited QB Tanner McKee Thumb Limited RB Will Shipley Oblique Full



Wednesday notes:

• Baun's injury is new, and unexpected. He was wearing a brace on his leg during practice (he stood on the sideline). And, of course, it's not great that Campbell also didn't practice. The Eagles' linebacker position will be something to watch throughout the week.

• Jackson didn't practice, and Jakorian Bennett went on IR. We will probably see some Kelee Ringo at corner on Sunday.



"I've told Kelee here recently, not in the last few days, but since the end of camp, he’s going to get his opportunity at some point, and he’s got to be ready," Vic Fangio said on Tuesday.

• Johnson injured his neck against the Rams, and only played 10 snaps. He said after the game on Sunday that he thinks he'll play against the Bucs.



• Shipley will likely make his return to the field on Sunday.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through three games he has 10 tackles and 0 sacks. He "tweaked" his triceps injury, and will miss at least four weeks on IR.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last season. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Dean began training camp on the PUP list and remained there to begin the regular season. He will miss the first four games, at a minimum. Rookie Jihaad Campbell is starting opposite Zack Baun, and has played well to begin the season.



• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, injury unknown): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp. Jackson ultimately won the CB2 job, but Bennett has filled in for him over Ringo when Jackson has been sidelined with injures during games.



• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• WR Darius Cooper (IR, shoulder): Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR Mike Evans Hamstring DNP

DL Logan Hall Groin DNP S Christian Izien Quad DNP QB Baker Mayfield Right biceps Limited LT Tristan Wirfs Knee Limited LB Lavonte David Knee Limited OT Charlie Heck Knee Limited WR Chris Godwin Ankle Full



Wednesday notes:

• Mayfield was on the injury report last week with a foot/toe injury. This week he is on it with a right biceps injury. That's interesting, and worth monitoring.

• Wirfs started training camp on the PUP list after having surgery on his right knee, but he could make his season debut against the Eagles. In his absence, C Graham Barton filled in at LT. We explained the Bucs' offensive line shuffling in our Eagles-Bucs preview.



• Evans injured his hamstring in the Bucs' Week 3 win over the Jets, and is going to be out multiple weeks, according to several media reports. In the Eagles' loss to the Bucs last season, Evans had 8 catches for 94 yards and a TD. He'll be out, it appears.

• Godwin suffered an ankle injury that required surgery and cost him the last half of the 2024 season. He had a great start to the 2024 season, making 50 catches for 576 yards and five TDs in the Bucs' first seven games before he went down. He was a full participant, so he's almost certainly going to make his 2025 debut on Sunday. Godwin had 6 catches for 69 yards in the Bucs' win over the Eagles last year.

• David is in his 14th season. He has 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Still a very good player.



• Logan Hall is a starting defensive lineman. The Bucs are already without their 2025 sack leader Calijah Kancey, as noted below.



• Heck started at RT against the Jets last week in place of starter Luke Goedeke, who is now on IR (as noted below). The Bucs are running out of offensive linemen.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DT Calijah Kancey (IR): Kancey suffered a torn pectoral injury, and with be out for months, with a chance to return late in the season or in the playoffs. He led the team with 7.5 sacks last season.

• RT Luke Goedeke (IR): Goedeke is the Bucs' starting RT. Solid, unspectacular fourth-year player who was a second-round pick in 2022. 40 career starts. He was replaced in the lineup by Charlie Heck, a journeyman offensive line reserve who the Bucs signed this offseason.

• RG Cody Mauch (IR): Mauch is the Bucs' starting RG. He was an ascending guard whose season is over with a knee injury. He, too, was a Bucs second-round pick, in 2023. Thirty-six career starts. Against the Jets Week 3, Luke Haggard filled in at RG. That was Haggard's first appearance in an NFL game after signing with the Bucs as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023. He did not make the Bucs' 53-man roster out of training camp, but signed back to their practice squad and was called up to the active roster before the Bucs' Week 3 game.



• WR Jalen McMillan (IR): McMillan is a second-year player coming off a productive rookie season, when he had 37 catches for 461 yards and 8 TDs. He has a neck injury suffered during the preseason.



• EDGE David Walker (IR): Walker is a rookie fourth-round pick who might have been a part of the Bucs' edge rusher rotation, but he suffered a torn ACL in training camp.



