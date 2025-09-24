More Sports:

September 24, 2025

Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith, CB Jakorian Bennett, WR Darius Cooper to IR

Birds lose three to IR, including Super Bowl champion EDGE Nolan Smith and backup CB Jakorian Bennett.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Nolan Smith (3)

Nolan Smith (3)

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that EDGE Nolan Smith, CB Jakorian Bennett, and WR Darius Cooper are all headed to injured reserve.

According to a report from NFL Network, Smith "tweaked" the triceps he tore in the Super Bowl. Cooper injured his shoulder during the Eagles' win over the Rams on Sunday. The team declined to specify Bennett's injury. They did volunteer that each of those three players should return sometime around the Week 9 bye.

EDGE Nolan Smith

In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks.

Smith tore a triceps muscle in the Super Bowl, and he reinjured it. He has 10 tackles and 0 sacks so far in 2025.

CB Jakorian Bennett

The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp. Jackson ultimately won the CB2 job, but Bennett has filled in for him over Ringo when Jackson has been sidelined with injures during games. 

Bennett was a 2023 fourth-round pick, who has played in 27 NFL games, with 11 starts.

WR Darius Cooper

Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season with knee and ankle injuries.

53-man roster elevations

With Smith, Bennett, and Cooper on IR, the Eagles called up S Marcus Epps, CB Parry Nickerson, and FB Cameron Latu to the 53-man roster.

Practice squad additions

With three open practice squad spots, the Eagles signed CB Eli Ricks, WR Quez Watkins, and LB Lance Dixon.

