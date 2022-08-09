Eagles C Jason Kelce is having elbow surgery

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that center Jason Kelce is having surgery on his elbow. Their statement read as follows:

"After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery."

More specifically, is it a scope of his elbow. According to a source, the belief is that Kelce has a good chance of returning in time for the Eagles' Week 1 matchup against the Lions in Detroit on September 11, which is 33 days away.

Kelce has started 122 straight regular season games, which is second-best in the NFL among all active players.

Player Consecutive games started OT Jake Matthews, Falcons 126 C Jason Kelce, Eagles 122 OT Charles Leno, WFT 109 QB Tom Brady, Buccaneers 92

Should he be unable to go Week 1, the Eagles would likely turn to rookie second-round center Cam Jurgens to start.

