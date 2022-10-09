More Sports:

October 09, 2022

Eagles-Cardinals injury update: LG Landon Dickerson (leg) questionable to return

Dickerson went to the medical tent in the first quarter

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Landon_Dickerson_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese156.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles LG Landon Dickerson during the Monday night game against the Vikings back on September 19, 2022.

The Eagles' offensive line was already a bit banged up heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but they may have just taken another hit. 

LG Landon Dickerson was seen heading to the medical tent during the first quarter down in Arizona. He went to the locker room and, per the Eagles, he's questionable to return with a leg injury. 

Sua Opeta went in as the backup and alongside Jack Driscoll at LT, who's filling in for Jordan Mailata (shoulder), has the left side of the Eagles' line running on second string. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Arizona Cardinals Sua Opeta Landon Dickerson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philadelphia apologizes for 'deplorable' history of medical experiments on Holmesburg Prison inmates
Holmesburg Prison Philadelphia

Sponsored

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased -

Men's Health

A proper diet and exercise are essential to good health, but here are 25 other beneficial actions
Healthy Lifestyle Couple

Eagles

Week 5 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles at Cardinals
Miles-Sanders-Touchdown-Eagles-Jags-Week-4-NFL-2022.jpg

Celebrities

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi visit New Jersey ice cream shop
Springsteen Bon Jovi Jersey Freeze

Holiday

Get in touch with your inner witch by brewing a cocktail potion at the Cauldron this Halloween
The Cauldron Halloween

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved