Eagles-Cardinals injury update: LG Landon Dickerson (leg) questionable to return

The Eagles' offensive line was already a bit banged up heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but they may have just taken another hit.

LG Landon Dickerson was seen heading to the medical tent during the first quarter down in Arizona. He went to the locker room and, per the Eagles, he's questionable to return with a leg injury.

Sua Opeta went in as the backup and alongside Jack Driscoll at LT, who's filling in for Jordan Mailata (shoulder), has the left side of the Eagles' line running on second string.

