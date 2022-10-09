Eagles-Cardinals injury update: LG Landon Dickerson (leg) questionable to return

October 09, 2022
The Eagles' offensive line was already a bit banged up heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but they may have just taken another hit.
LG Landon Dickerson was seen heading to the medical tent during the first quarter down in Arizona. He went to the locker room and, per the Eagles, he's questionable to return with a leg injury.
Landon Dickerson in the medical tent. Sua Opeta in at LG. Two backups on that side (Driscoll at LT).— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 9, 2022
Injury Update: G Landon Dickerson (leg) is questionable to return.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2022
