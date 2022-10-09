More Sports:

October 09, 2022

Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 inactives, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Jake Elliott is out Week 5 for the Eagles.

Jake Elliott is out Week 5 for the Eagles.

After some early-season injury luck, the Philadelphia Eagles finally have a number of important players to worry about. The Cardinals had 15 players on their injury report this week, in addition to a number of notable players on IR/PUP/suspension. 

Here are the Eagles' and Cardinals' inactives, with analysis.

Eagles

LT Jordan Mailata: Jack Driscoll will likely get the start at LT.

CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox was replaced in the lineup last week against the Jaguars by Josiah Scott, who struggled a bit in coverage. Scott will likely get the nod again in the slot. Cardinals slot receiver Greg Dortch is second on the team in receiving yards, but he is not the same kind of threat in the slot as many of the other slot receivers the Eagles have already faced this season, like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Christian Kirk, Curtis Samuel, or take your pick of any of the Vikings' receivers.

K Jake Elliott: Recently signed Cameron Dicker will fill in for Elliott on Sunday. We covered Dicker in more detail here.

RB Boston Scott: Trey Sermon is up again for the Eagles. Scott was listed as questionable on the injury report.

LB Patrick Johnson: Kyron Johnson will fill in as the backup SAM to Haason Reddick.

QB Ian Book: No. 3 QB.

DE Janarius Robinson: Robinson has not yet been active for a game this season.

Reed Blankenship will make his NFL debut.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett tore his ACL Week 1 against the Lions, and his season is over. After a 2021 season in which he had 8 penalties vs. 2.5 sacks, Barnett lost his starting job, but remained a depth player poised to get his share of snaps in 2022. With Barnett out, expect more snaps for second-year player Tarron Jackson.

• LT Andre Dillard (IR): Dillard broke a bone in his forearm that required surgery, and he missed the first four games of the season on injured reserve. The Eagles opened up the 21-day practice window for Dillard's return on Wednesday. (He'll have 21 days to practice, during which time the Eagles can activate him to the active roster at any time. If he is not activated within that 21-day window, he'll revert to season-ending IR.)

Cardinals

The Cardinals' inactives:

The most notable name above is three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. LT D.J. Humphries and LG Justin Pugh were listed as questionable this week, but they will both play.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

WR DeAndre Hopkins: Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. He had a down year in 2021 (42-572-8 in 10 games) after averaging 108-1381-9 per year over the previous four seasons.

QB Colt McCoy: McCoy is Kyler Murray's backup quarterback. The No. 3 is Trace McSorley. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for McCoy to come off injured reserve.

CB Antonio Hamilton: Hamilton played in all 17 games for the Cardinals last season, starting two. He had 38 tackles and 4 pass breakups. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for Hamilton to come off injured reserve.

OG Cody Ford: The Cardinals traded a fifth-round pick to the Bills for Ford in August to be a depth guy, when starters Will Hernandez (LG) and Justin Pugh (RG) were dealing with injuries. He went on IR with an ankle injury on September 10. 

WR Antoine Wesley: Big receiver at 6'4, 206, had 19 catches for 208 yards and 3 TDs last season. He's maybe only noteworthy because the Cards have other banged-up or missing players at WR. On Monday, the Cardinals activated the 21-day practice window for Wesley to come off injured reserve.

