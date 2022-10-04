Report: Eagles sign K Cameron Dicker

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed rookie K Cameron Dicker to their practice squad, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As noted by Pelissero, Dicker will serve as a contingency plan should Jake Elliott need to miss time after suffering an injury on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Dicker played four years at Texas, where he connected on 60 of 79 career field goal attempts (75.9%), and 206 of 210 (98.1%) on PATs. His career long was a 57 yarder, in 2019. Dicker also doubled as a punter his senior season, averaging 46.3 yards per punt.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and went 3/3 on PATs in his lone preseason game appearance with L.A., but was released in mid-August. He signed with the Ravens to play in the final preseason game, and was promptly released thereafter. He made his lone FG attempt (from 38) and was 2/2 on PATs in that game.

Should Elliott be unable to play on Sunday in Arizona against the Cardinals, at least that's a domed stadium.

Also, yes, Dicker rhymes with kicker. Let's just acknowledge that one time only and move on, thanks.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader