More Sports:

October 04, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Fans Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

Excitement is high in Philadelphia, as the Eagles have gotten to 4-0 start to the 2022 season, winning in a variety of ways. They'll try to get to 5-0 against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday out in the desert.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first four weeks? The biggest reasons for concern? And how do the Eagles match up against the Cards? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
Manor Golf Club

Sponsored

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Adult Health

Sexual struggles after cancer treatment are common, but help is available
Cancer Sex Life

Phillies

Phillies clinch first playoff berth in 11 years
Kyle-Schwarber-Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Playoffs-2022

Memorabilia

Stockton University to hold pop-up exhibits of $1 million Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection
Nolan Ryan popup exhibition Stockton University

Holiday

Celebrate Halloween with a costume party at the Museum of Illusions
Museum of Illusions Halloween

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved