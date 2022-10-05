Eagles report cards through the first quarter of the season: Defense edition

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the 2022 season with raised expectation, which they have exceeded, and then some. Through the first four games, the team has gotten out to a 4-0 start, and have looked like Super Bowl contenders.

On Monday, we handed out individual grades to the offensive players. Here we'll cover the defense.



• DE Brandon Graham: Graham has 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and 3 sacks, 2.5 of which came against his old friend Carson Wentz. His recovery from a torn Achilles at 34 years of age has been remarkable, as he has appeared as strong and as spry as ever. The Eagles are limiting Graham's playing time, presumably to keep him fresh, as he has not yet played 30 or more snaps in any game so far. Still, he has been productive despite a more cautious role.



Grade: A

• DT Fletcher Cox: Cox isn't the elite player he once was, but he has also been a lot better than the guy who seemed to be in clear decline in 2021. He has 9 tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble. Like Graham, Cox is playing a smaller percentage of snaps than he has been accustomed to over the years, and he appears to be fresh. Many (self included) heavily criticized the decision to bring Cox back at $14 million on a one-year deal this season, but so far he has been worth it.



Grade: A

• DT Javon Hargrave: Hargrave has 6 tackles, 1 sack, and a pair of fumble recoveries. His stats maybe aren't super impressive so far, but he has been disruptive on the interior, and his ability to push the pocket has allowed teammates to clean up.



Grade: B

• DE Josh Sweat: Sweat has 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 8 QB hits. He has taken another step forward this season after making the Pro Bowl in 2021. He can win with either speed or power.



Grade: A-

• DT Jordan Davis: Davis is averaging just 21 snaps per game, in a run down role. He has 8 tackles and a batted pass. The flashes of excellence are there, and it'll be interesting to see how his role grows as the season progresses.



Grade: B

• DT Milton Williams: Williams was perceived as a player who had a chance to make a big leap in his second NFL season, but he has been a rare defensive lineman who hasn't yet popped in the first four games. He has 5 tackles and 1 QB hit.



Grade: C

• DT Marlon Tuipulotu: Tuipulotu made one of the more important plays of the season Week 1, when he dusted the Lions' RG, and hit Jared Goff as he was throwing. That led to a Kyzir White deflection that was picked off by James Bradberry and returned for a touchdown. 5 tackles, and that 1 QB hit in a rotational role. Last season, when the first unit got tired and had to come off the field, it usually meant that the opposing offense was going to score. This year, not so much. The Eagles have incredible depth, and Tuipulotu is part of that.



Grade: B-

• DE Tarron Jackson: Jackson has only played 15 snaps despite the loss of Derek Barnett for the season. He doesn't have enough of a body of work to grade him, but I think his lack of playing time is at least noteworthy.



Grade: Inc.

• SAM Haason Reddick: Reddick was the Eagles' biggest free agent signing, and he has been a star the last two games against the Commanders and Jaguars. On the season, he has 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a league-leading 3 forced fumbles, and 2 recoveries. Offensively, the upgrade from Jalen Reagor to A.J. Brown has been enormous. The upgrade from Genard Avery to Reddick has had a similar impact on the defense.



Grade: A+

• SAM Patrick Johnson: Johnson has seen his role grow this season, after barely playing at all as a rookie. He has gotten 52 snaps through 4 games, and his motor has run hot. He only has 2 tackles, but he also has 2 QB hits and a forced fumble in limited action.



Grade: B

• LB T.J. Edwards: Edwards has become a stud MIKE linebacker, and quiet leader on defense, wearing the "green dot" helmet. He leads the team with 33 tackles, and has also chipped in a pair of sacks and 4 QB hits. He's a smart, physical presence in the middle of the Eagles' defense who is simply always around the football.



Grade: A+

• LB Kyzir White: White is going to break the string of failed free agent linebacker signings, as he has shown legitimate zone coverage chops, as well as the ability to run sideline to sideline against the run. He is second on the team with 23 tackles, and he has also broken up 3 passes.



Grade: B

• CB Darius Slay: Slay had one of the best Eagles cornerback performances in recent memory, when he blanketed Justin Jefferson Week 2 against the Vikings. In that game, he had 2 INTs, and 5 (!) pass breakups. On the season, pro-football-reference.com has him down for 7 completed passes on 24 targets, which is sort of unheard of in the NFL. He has been a star.



Grade: A+

• CB James Bradberry: Bradberry is a smart, savvy veteran who simply knows how to play the position. He has 10 tackles, 2 INTs (one of which was a pick-six), and 4 pass breakups. He has had a few missed tackles, but you'll live with that given his ability in coverage. This is the best CB2 the Eagles have had since Sheldon Brown.



Grade: A-

• CB Avonte Maddox: Maddox has 16 tackles, 1 highlight reel INT, and 2 pass breakups, but I think my favorite play of his this season is when he stuffed a Commanders TE at the goal line on a shovel pass. He was giving up about 70 pounds to the tight end, and he just stoned him cold.



Grade: B+

• S Marcus Epps: Epps has quietly done his job on the back end, as he is third on the team with 22 tackles. He seems to always be in the right place. I would imagine splash plays are on the horizon.



Grade: B

• S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: If there's one player in the secondary who seems to be out of position on occasion, it Gardner-Johnson, who is trying to learn a defense on the fly, playing a position (free safety) that he didn't play a ton of in New Orleans. There could be some growing pains here for a bit.



Grade: C

• CB Zech McPhearson: McPhearson's biggest contribution this season was his recovery of a Lions surprise onsides kick, but he has also been asked to fill in for an injured Slay in two games, and has held down the fort.



Grade: B



