They're no fluke – What they're saying about the Eagles

4-0, the last undefeated team in the league, and no signs of stopping.

The Eagles are on an absolute roll and the football world knows it. On both sides of the ball, they're playing like one of the best teams in the NFL, so much so to the point where they're now the favorite to win the NFC.

And on Sunday, after coming from behind in the rain and the wind to beat former coach Doug Pederson's upstart Jaguars, the way they got it done helped prove that their great start was no coincidence.

Here's what they're saying about the Eagles...

It ain't no fluke

If Sunday's win over Jacksonville proved anything, it's that the Eagles aren't a fluke and very much worthy of being the NFL's last remaining undefeated team.

As Albert Breer notes on SI's "Monday Morning Quarterback," with the help of edge rusher Haason Reddick, it wasn't so much that they won, but how they did it.

The Jaguars jumped the Eagles early, but they never wavered. They were down 14-0 after one, and by the time the half was over, they had the lead and never let it go.

Now, at 4-0 and with a highly favorable schedule, Breer wonders how long the Eagles can last with that zero in the loss column.

The question now becomes how far the Eagles can take this before a crew of cranky old guys (1972 Dolphins) get to pop the bottle for the 50th consecutive year. And the schedule shows the Eagles have a chance to be 10–0 when the Packers come to town on Thanksgiving weekend—Philly plays the Cardinals, Cowboys, Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts between now and then. Maybe they will get there. Maybe not. “When you look at it on paper, it looks damn good—it looks great,” Reddick said. “But it doesn't mean anything if we don’t come out here every week and show who we are. When things got rocky, we fought back and we showed that, and we came home with the W. We got the W and we showed exactly who we are.” [SI]

Welcome to the NFL

Jacksonville had the 2022 first overall pick on the field Sunday in defensive end Travon Walker, but you'd be forgiven if you barely even noticed him.

Lane Johnson completely shut him down.

Brain Baldinger with the breakdown:

Back in August, Johnson said he felt that his best football was still ahead of him, and yeah, he wasn't kidding.

The real question to ask

The Jaguars were driving and got down to the red zone. Trevor Lawrence took the snap then tried to float a pass toward the end zone to Christian Kirk.

James Bradberry saw it from a mile away. He jumped the route and picked it right out of the air, bringing any momentum Jacksonville had to a screeching halt. Eagles' ball.

After signing in May, Bradberry has been a huge boost to the Eagles' secondary lining up opposite of Darius Slay at cornerback. He's been so good in fact, that Slay had to join Bradberry's media scrum postgame to ask the "right question."

Captured by CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, a media member asked what the "right" question was.

"The right question to ask is how the Giants let this man walk out the building?!"

Really good question, actually.

