Eagles-Chargers Week 14 inactives, with analysis

The 8-4 Philadelphia Eagles and the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers will square off on Monday Night Football, in a matchup of two teams that will both be without two of their best players.

Here are the Eagles' and Chargers' inactives, with analysis.





The Eagles elevated Andre' Sam from the practice squad for this game. Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.

• RT Lane Johnson: Lane Johnson has had a tough 2025 season. He left the Week 3 Rams game with a neck injury, the Week 4 Buccaneers game with a shoulder injury, the Week 10 Packers game with an ankle injury, and most recently, the Week 11 Lions game with his Lisfranc injury. Despite his injury setbacks, Johnson was still playing at an elite level.

Whenever Johnson has had to come out of games this season, he has been replaced by Fred Johnson, who has played as reasonably well as anyone could have hoped for in Lane Johnson's absence. However, it's worth noting that the Eagles play a lot more conservatively on offense when Johnson is out of the lineup.

The Eagles did not place Johnson on IR, indicating that they believe there's a chance he will only miss three or fewer games.

• iDL Jalen Carter: Carter underwent a procedure on both of his shoulders on Monday. He will not play against the Chargers (duh), and he could be out longer than that.

Carter had a breakout season in 2024, despite facing constant double teams. He made his first Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro nod after his regular season performance, and made arguably the two biggest plays of the season in the Divisional Round against the Rams, when he sacked Matthew Stafford on a late third down and forced a quick, off-target throw on fourth down, saving the Eagles' season.

Carter has not had a good 2025 season, at least relative to expectations. He was ejected from the Eagles' Week 1 game against Dallas before ever playing a snap because he spit on Dak Prescott. His production has also taken a hit, as he has 20 tackles, 2 sacks, and no forced fumbles through the Eagles' first 12 games of the season. Part of his slide could be that he led all interior defensive linemen in snaps played in 2024, and that heavy usage has taken a toll on his body.

Even with Carter's down season, not having him available is a major loss, as the Eagles don't have good depth on the interior of their D-line. Going from Carter to Byron Young is obviously a huge downgrade.

• EDGE Josh Uche: With better depth on the edge, Uche is down.

• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.

• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Andrew Mukuba (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 16): Mukuba has had an up and down rookie season, but was beginning to earn the trust of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. On the season, Mukuba has 46 tackles and 2 INTs.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 13): Ojulari was the presumed third EDGE defender in the pecking order when he signed with the Eagles as a free agent, but he is now no better than the EDGE7.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett, and he has played well, even contributing as a tackler on the punt coverage unit.

• iOL Willie Lampkin (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/6): Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field, and he played well in the preseason after signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent. The Rams waived Lampkin with an injury designation. The Eagles then claimed him and placed him on their IR.



The Eagles activated Lampkin's 21-day practice window, which expired. He won't play this season.

• OT Myles Hinton (IR, Eagles opened up 21-day practice window on 11/19): Hinton is a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. The Eagles placed him on IR with a back injury, and he has not been on the active roster all season. The Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on November 19.



• OT Cameron Williams (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Williams struggled in training camp, and landed on IR. This is effectively be a redshirt season for him.

