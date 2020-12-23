Live now: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

With two games to play, the Philadelphia Eagles are 4-9-1, and amazingly still have a path to winning the NFC East, even if it is looking unlikely at this point (+650 according to TheLines.com's consensus odds).

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. For those of you who still care about wins and losses, what are the matchups to watch against the Cowboys? Are the Eagles better off winning this crap division, or getting a better draft pick? Did the likelihood of Carson Wentz being dealt increase with a report that Wentz wants out of Philly if he won't start?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader