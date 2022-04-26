More Sports:

April 26, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese80.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 26: Fans at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 2022 NFL Draft is just two days away. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the Eagles' top options with their first round picks? Are they likely to trade up? Trade back? Stay put? Who won the Eagles-Saints trade? Are the Birds gearing up to select a quarterback in the 2023 draft, and if so, who are the cast of characters who should be available?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Phhiladelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council pushes for more funding to address quality-of-life issues in underserved communities
Just Services Campaign

Sponsored

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Women's Health

Vitamin D may be protective against breast cancer in women, study finds
Vitamin D and breast cancer risk

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers get punked by Raptors in awful Game 5 loss
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04252022-UST

Movies

'Knock at the Cabin,' M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, is casting extras in Philly suburbs
Shyamalan Knock Cabin Philly

Food & Drink

Hawthornes' Block Party returns to South Philly with live music, tons of local beer
Hawthornes Cafe Block Party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved