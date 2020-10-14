More Sports:

October 14, 2020

RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Step aside, cardboard Mike Trout. There will be real fans in attendance on Sunday.

After a one-week reprieve, the Eagles are back in the loss column after dropping a winnable game in Pittsburgh to the Steelers. In Week 6, they'll come home to greet a really good Baltimore Ravens team.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is the defense broken, or can Jim Schwartz and the gang turn things around this Sunday? Is Travis Fulgham for real, or will he just be a guy we remember in a few years as having an oddball stretch of good games? What happened to Zach Ertz, and should the Eagles try to deal him (and others) at the trade deadline?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:



