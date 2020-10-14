RECAP: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

After a one-week reprieve, the Eagles are back in the loss column after dropping a winnable game in Pittsburgh to the Steelers. In Week 6, they'll come home to greet a really good Baltimore Ravens team.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is the defense broken, or can Jim Schwartz and the gang turn things around this Sunday? Is Travis Fulgham for real, or will he just be a guy we remember in a few years as having an oddball stretch of good games? What happened to Zach Ertz, and should the Eagles try to deal him (and others) at the trade deadline?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:





This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader