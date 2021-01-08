More Sports:

January 08, 2021

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Rodney McLeod celebrates his touchdown during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 1, 2020.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 season is in the books, mercifully, and a long, difficult offseason lies ahead, with a lot big picture questions to be answered, and hard decisions coming.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Is Carson Wentz going to be on the 2021 roster? What other big-name Eagles players are on their way out? Why is a team that went 4-11-1 running it back with the same general manager and head coach? Is there anything positive to look forward to with this team?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
