Eagles-Chiefs Week 2 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have added some players to their injury report heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs should be missing their top two receivers, Rashee Rice (suspension) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder injury).

Here's the Eagles-Chiefs injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status TE Dallas Goedert Knee DNP QB Tanner McKee Right thumb DNP RB Will Shipley Ribs DNP LG Landon Dickerson Back Limited EDGE Jalyx Hunt Hip Limited





Wednesday notes:

• Goedert has a sprained knee, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. His status is up in the air for Sunday in Kansas City. Goedert missed seven games in 2024. He missed three games — and all but three snaps in another game — early in the season with a hamstring injury. He went on IR later in the year with a knee injury, missing four more games. He also missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022. That's 15 games missed in the last three seasons.

Goedert led the Eagles with seven receptions Week 1.

• In Week 1, McKee was unavailable, and Sam Howell was the QB2 behind Jalen Hurts. McKee might be unavailable again Week 2.

• Shipley injured his ribs during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys. He looked uncomfortable walking through the corridor of the Linc after that game. If Shipley can't play, there may not be enough time to get newly acquired Tank Bigsby ready for Week 2, so A.J. Dillon may be the RB2 on Sunday.



• Dickerson practiced. That's a good sign for his availability on Sunday, but it feels like he's going to battle ailments all season.

• Hunt's injury is new. That was not known until now.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last season. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Dean began training camp on the PUP list and will remain there to begin the regular season. He will miss the first four games, at a minimum. Rookie Jihaad Campbell will likely start opposite Zack Baun, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could have a role as well.



• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.







Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR Xavier Worthy Shoulder DNP

WR Jalen Royals Knee DNP RG Trey Smith Knee/Illness Limited LB Drue Tranquill Knee Limited OT Jawaan Taylor Knee/Ankle Full WR Hollywood Brown Ankle Full LB Nick Bolton Biceps Full DB Chamarri Conner Wrist Full DL Omarr Norman-Lott Ankle Full DL Ashton Gillotte Elbow Full



Wednesday notes:

• Worthy reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil, and is unlikely to play Week 2. Worthy was the Chiefs' first-round pick in 2024. In his rookie season, Worthy had 59 catches for 638 yards and 6 TDs as a receiver, and he added 104 yards and 3 TD on rushes. He is perhaps best known as producing the fastest 40 time in the history of the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.21. He was also the star of the garbage time portion of Super Bowl LIX. If he cannot go, the Chiefs will be without their top two wide receivers, as Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension (as noted below).

• We'll keep an eye on Trey Smith's and Drue Tranquill's statuses as the week progresses. Smith is an extremely important player in this matchup, as he is going to have to block Jalen Carter all evening.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Rashee Rice (suspended): Rice's 2024 season was off to a great start, as he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and two TDs in the first three games before he injured his LCL and hamstring. He missed the rest of the season, and was the Chiefs' most notable player to miss the Super Bowl. This offseason, Rice caused a car crash when he was driving like a maniac at 119 MPH, while weaving around traffic (video here). Rice was suspended for the first six games of the season.

• EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (IR): Anudike-Uzomah was the Chiefs' first-round pick in 2023. He has 41 tackles and 3 sacks in two NFL seasons. He was placed on season-ending IR with a hamstring injury.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader