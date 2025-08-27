Eagles claim offensive lineman Willie Lampkin off of waivers

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed undrafted rookie interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, who was waived with an injury designation by the Los Angeles Rams. It is rare for players waived with injury designations to be claimed.

Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field. For example, from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

When it comes to the three phases of a run block (positioning/sustain/finish), Lampkin has the best tape I’ve studied of any prospect in the 2025 draft. He’s tremendously quick and athletic to beat defenders to the spot laterally or to climb and connect in space. He plays with excellent hand placement, leverage and footwork to sustain blocks. He uses that stickiness to finish blocks, too. He’s sound in pass protection but will give way to size and length from time to time. Unfortunately, he falls far below NFL size standards, but he’s too good a football player to ignore. Smart teams should consider using Lampkin as a fullback who can get into space and stick to his block while offering position flexibility as an emergency backup at center. Whether he’s drafted or not, Lampkin has NFL-caliber talent.

Lampkin mostly played RG in college, but the Rams worked him out at center, and he was a beast in their preseason games. Video via Brandon Thorn:

And here's a college highlight reel:

It will be fun to see if and how the Eagles get creative in their use of Lampkin in real games.

To make room for Lampkin on the 53-man roster, the Eagles waived OG Trevor Keegan.

