More Sports:

August 27, 2025

Eagles claim offensive lineman Willie Lampkin off of waivers

Lampkin is an extreme oddity as an undersized lineman, but had glowing reviews of his play coming out of North Carolina.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082725WillieLampkin Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Willie Lampkin

The Philadelphia Eagles have claimed undrafted rookie interior offensive lineman Willie Lampkin, who was waived with an injury designation by the Los Angeles Rams. It is rare for players waived with injury designations to be claimed.

Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field. For example, from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

When it comes to the three phases of a run block (positioning/sustain/finish), Lampkin has the best tape I’ve studied of any prospect in the 2025 draft. He’s tremendously quick and athletic to beat defenders to the spot laterally or to climb and connect in space. He plays with excellent hand placement, leverage and footwork to sustain blocks. He uses that stickiness to finish blocks, too. He’s sound in pass protection but will give way to size and length from time to time. Unfortunately, he falls far below NFL size standards, but he’s too good a football player to ignore. Smart teams should consider using Lampkin as a fullback who can get into space and stick to his block while offering position flexibility as an emergency backup at center. Whether he’s drafted or not, Lampkin has NFL-caliber talent.

Lampkin mostly played RG in college, but the Rams worked him out at center, and he was a beast in their preseason games. Video via Brandon Thorn

And here's a college highlight reel: 

It will be fun to see if and how the Eagles get creative in their use of Lampkin in real games.

To make room for Lampkin on the 53-man roster, the Eagles waived OG Trevor Keegan.

MORE: Analysis of the Eagles' initial 2025 53-man roster

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Willie Lampkin

Videos

Featured

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen
Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Weitzman Museum vandalized with spray paint for the second straight week

Weitzman vandalism

Sponsored

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central PA

Limited - Covered Bridge

Adult Health

Looking to lose weight? The viral 'pink salt trick' doesn't work, dietitians say

Pink Salt Water

Celebrities

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

taylor swift engagement

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Cantina Los Caballitos

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved