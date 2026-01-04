More Sports:

January 04, 2026

Eagles at Commanders, Week 18: Live updates and open thread

Follow along and chat Eagles-Commanders in the Week 18 finale.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010426TannerMcKee Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Tanner McKee will get the start at QB for the Eagles.

The 11-5 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 4-12 Washington Commanders in a game where the Birds will be their resting starters, while many Commanders players probably can't wait to put it in the rearview mirror. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.

For the Eagles, there's potentially playoff seeding on the line, as a win over the Commanders and a Bears loss to the Lions would bump the Eagles up from the 3 seed to the 2 seed.

On Friday, the Eagles ruled out RT Lane Johnson, LB Nakobe Dean, iDL Jalen Carter, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, TE Dallas Goedert, and S Marcus Epps. The Commanders will be without QB1 Jayden Daniels, QB2 Marcus Mariota and LT Laremy Tunsil, plus a whole slew of other starters on injured reserve. You can find the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Commanders have had a disastrous 2025 season after getting to the NFC Championship Game a year ago. They have nothing to play for except draft positioning, which they can improve with a loss. Eagles QB2 Tanner McKee will get the start in place of Jalen Hurts. He'll have a chance to improve his value around the NFL, and maybe land a starting job in 2026 via trade. It will also be fun to get a look at some of the Eagles' other young reserves in this matchup.

Despite playing their backups, the Eagles are still 4-point favorites. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.
Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Officials warn public after coyote injures person in Warwick Township

Coyote Chester County

Winter

'Winter Wonder' turns Longwood Gardens into a colorful indoor escape this winter

Indoor Gardens during Winter Wonder

Prevention

Inside the FDA's vaccine uproar and the push to overhaul the U.S. immunization system

FDA Vaccine Policy

TV

Meet Mandy Mango, the second Philly queen on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Mandy Mango RuPaul's Drag Race

Festivals

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival brings unlimited tastings in January

Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved