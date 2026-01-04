Eagles at Commanders, Week 18: Live updates and open thread

The 11-5 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 4-12 Washington Commanders in a game where the Birds will be their resting starters, while many Commanders players probably can't wait to put it in the rearview mirror. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.

For the Eagles, there's potentially playoff seeding on the line, as a win over the Commanders and a Bears loss to the Lions would bump the Eagles up from the 3 seed to the 2 seed.

On Friday, the Eagles ruled out RT Lane Johnson, LB Nakobe Dean, iDL Jalen Carter, EDGE Jaelan Phillips, TE Dallas Goedert, and S Marcus Epps. The Commanders will be without QB1 Jayden Daniels, QB2 Marcus Mariota and LT Laremy Tunsil, plus a whole slew of other starters on injured reserve. You can find the Eagles' and Commanders' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Commanders have had a disastrous 2025 season after getting to the NFC Championship Game a year ago. They have nothing to play for except draft positioning, which they can improve with a loss. Eagles QB2 Tanner McKee will get the start in place of Jalen Hurts. He'll have a chance to improve his value around the NFL, and maybe land a starting job in 2026 via trade. It will also be fun to get a look at some of the Eagles' other young reserves in this matchup.

Despite playing their backups, the Eagles are still 4-point favorites. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

