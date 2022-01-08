Live updates/open thread, Week 18: Eagles vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles have won four straight games, and and are now playoff-bound after clinching a wild card berth last Sunday against the Washington Football Team. In a rare Saturday night game, the Birds will host the Dallas Cowboys in a glorified preseason game that neither team really needs.



Heading into Week 18, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team in terms of actual injuries, though they do have double-digit players on their COVID list. They'll be resting a number of important starters in this game. The Cowboys are even healthier, as they have had incredible injury luck this season, with only two important players on injured reserve.

We didn't bother publishing our usual "matchups" post this week, and instead focused on five noteworthy Eagles players who will get some rare playing time.

The Eagles are 3.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 18 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

