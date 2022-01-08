More Sports:

January 08, 2022

Live updates/open thread, Week 18: Eagles vs. Cowboys

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kenny-Gainwell-Eagles_010822_usat Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports, File

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell.

The Philadelphia Eagles have won four straight games, and and are now playoff-bound after clinching a wild card berth last Sunday against the Washington Football Team. In a rare Saturday night game, the Birds will host the Dallas Cowboys in a glorified preseason game that neither team really needs.

Heading into Week 18, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team in terms of actual injuries, though they do have double-digit players on their COVID list. They'll be resting a number of important starters in this game. The Cowboys are even healthier, as they have had incredible injury luck this season, with only two important players on injured reserve.

We didn't bother publishing our usual "matchups" post this week, and instead focused on five noteworthy Eagles players who will get some rare playing time. 

The Eagles are 3.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 18 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Eagles open thread Philadelphia

Featured

Limited - Houwzer - Home 2022

Selling your old home doesn't need to stop you from buying your next one
Limited - The View at Old City 1

The View at Old City’s luxury apartments offer the largest floorplans in the neighborhood

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Does it actually matter if the Sixers trade Ben Simmons this year?
Daryl_Morey_Josh_Harris_2_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for in 2022
Philadelphia aerial view with bridge and skyline

Donations

How you can help the families impacted by the Fairmount rowhome fire
Fairmount fire fundraiser

Illness

One death from hepatitis A linked to Montgomery County restaurant, state health department says
Hepatitis A Outbreak

Arts & Culture

More Philly museums requiring visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Philadelphia museums COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Pop Culture

'Deconstructing Bowie' exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of an influential performer
David Bowie Mural

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved