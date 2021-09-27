Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-1 heading into their first divisional matchup of the 2021 season against the Cowboys in Dallas on Monday Night Football. It's the Eagles' first big game since, uh, the 2019 season?



Sidelines.io is the easiest way to find the best bets on all your favorite teams, games and players. Maximize your payout with the best odds.

NFL Betting Odds

Eagles Game Odds

Through the first two games, the Eagles managed to stay relatively healthy, but they will enter Week 3 without their starting LT in Jordan Mailata, their starting RG in Brandon Brooks, and their best DE in Brandon Graham. Luckily for the Eagles, the Cowboys' defensive line is extremely depleted. Here's the official Eagles-Cowboys inactives, with analysis.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles must dominate in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, they'll be tasked with preventing stud wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb from making big plays in the passing game, while also limited the running back duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the run game.



The Eagles are 3.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 3 picks here and some over/unders for Monday night right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.