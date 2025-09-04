Eagles-Cowboys Week 1 inactives, with analysis

As always, one of the Philadelphia Eagles' main objectives during training camp and the preseason was to make sure their best players would be available when the actual meaningful games arrived. And for the most part, mission accomplished, although the team will only dress two quarterbacks.

Here are the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives, with analysis...

Eagles inactives

To begin, EDGE Patrick Johnson and S Marcus Epps are temporary call-ups from the practice squad.

• QB Tanner McKee: McKee is out with an injured thumb. The Eagles will only dress two quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell. They will not have an emergency quarterback.

• OG Kenyon Green: Green waso only recently added to the 53, and the Eagles roster 11 offensive linemen.



• OT Cameron Williams: Project player.

• OL Drew Kendall: Kendall can play center and guard, so it's a bit surprising that he's down.



• EDGE Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari is a surprise healthy scratch. Josh Uche and Patrick Johnson up, ahead of him and Ogbo Okoronkwo.



• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo: As noted above.



• iDL Ty Robinson: The backup iDLs will be Byron Young (backup nose) and Gabe Hall.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last season. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Dean began training camp on the PUP list and will remain there to begin the regular season. He will miss the first four games, at a minimum. Rookie Jihaad Campbell will likely start opposite Zack Baun, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could have a role as well.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.





Cowboys inactives

Mazi Smith, the Cowboys' 2023 first-round pick, is a healthy scratch. The rest of the Cowboys' inactives:

No surprises otherwise.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB DeMarvion Overshown (PUP): In Week 14 last season, Overshown shredded his right knee, tearing his ACL, PCL, and MCL. The optimistic return timeline for him is November. Overshown was having a fantastic season when he went down, as he had 90 tackles, 5 sacks, an INT, a forced fumble, and 4 pass breakups in 13 games.

• OG Rob Jones (IR): Jones suffered a fracture in his neck, and his season is over. He signed with the Cowboys this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. He was poised to be an important backup, active on gamedays.

• WR Jonathan Mingo (IR): For some insane reason, the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick for Mingo at the trade deadline last year. Mingo has 60 career receptions in three NFL seasons. He was in contention to be the Cowboys' WR3 this season, but will miss at least the first four games with a knee injury.

• CB Caelen Carson (IR): Carson is a second-year player who started five games for the Cowboys as a rookie last season.

• CB Shavon Revel Jr. (NFI): Revel was the Cowboys' third-round pick. He tore an ACL in September of last year, ending his season. Otherwise, he'd have been picked much higher. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.

• CB Josh Butler (IR): Butler is a depth corner who started three games for the Cowboys last season.

• RB Phil Mafah (IR): Seventh-round rookie, got some positive training camp buzz.

• DE Payton Turner (IR): Turner busted as a Saints first-round pick, but he was expected to play a supporting role on the Cowboys' D-line this season. He'll miss the first four games with broken ribs.

