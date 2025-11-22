Eagles at Cowboys, Week 12: Live updates and open thread

The 8-2 Philadelphia Eagles are on a four-game winning streak, and will hope to keep that going on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST, and the broadcast will be available throughout most of the country.

The Eagles will be without star RT Lane Johnson, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in the Birds' win over the Lions Week 11. Otherwise, both teams are healthy for this matchup, at least for a game this late in the season. You can find the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Cowboys have a potent offense, led by a passing attack built around QB Dak Prescott and a pair of dangerous receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. They also have a surprisingly effective rushing attack, as RB Javonte Williams currently ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards. Defensively, the Cowboys have been horrid at times this season, but they have recently gotten a number of players back from injury and have played better of late. The Eagles are kind of the opposite at the moment, in that their defense is playing at a high level, and their offense, well, isn't.

The Eagles are 3-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 12 picks here.

For those of you into style, the Eagles will be wearing their Kelly greens for this matchup.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.



