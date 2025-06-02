Former Eagle Juqua Parker charged with DUI after crashing car near State College

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Juqua Parker allegedly was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car in central Pennsylvania in March, police said.

Parker, 47, allegedly lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette in Ferguson Township, Centre County — about 10 miles southwest of State College — around 1:45 a.m. on March 29. The car was heavily damaged by the crash, police said. Parker, who was alone in the car, did not suffer any serious injuries.

Parker told police he had had two drinks earlier in the night at the State College sports bar Champs Downtown before he crashed on the 3200 block of West Pine Grove Road while driving home, according to charging documents obtained by the Centre Daily Times. Officers said Parker failed field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit of 0.8%.

Parker has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI, court records show.

Parker spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles and the Cleveland Browns before retiring after the 2012 season. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2005 and played seven seasons in Philadelphia. He recorded 42 1/2 sacks during his career.

Parker has lived in central Pennsylvania for more than a decade. He operated a gym in State College until the business closed last year.

Parker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 2.