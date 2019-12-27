More Sports:

December 27, 2019

Eagles-Giants final injury report, with analysis

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles RB Jordan Howard may play in his first game since Week 9.

As always, the Philadelphia Eagles have more than their share of injuries. Ho hum. Conversely, the New York Giants have a low number of injuries, at least for this time of year for a team with their record.

Here is the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Out

TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back): Ertz took a huge shot last week against the Cowboys.

He returned to that game, but his ribs and back injuries were too much to overcome to play this week.

• WR Nelson Agholor (knee): The Eagles now have four receivers after adding Deontay Burnett from the practice squad. He joins J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, and Robert Davis.

Questionable

• RT Lane Johnson (ankle): Johnson is still recovering from high ankle injury suffered the last time the Eagles played the Giants. Halapoulivaati Vaitai did a good enough job a week ago against DeMarcus Lawrence, and is typically better when he heads into a game knowing he's the starter, as opposed to when he has to enter, mid-game. While Johnson is listed at questionable, the Eagles would be wise to seriously consider if he will further aggravate his injury by playing.

CB Jalen Mills (ankle): With Ronald Darby already done for the season, the Eagles need Mills to play. We saw how a starting duo of Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones went earlier this season.

Returning

RB Jordan Howard: Howard was cleared for contact, and is good to go for Sunday.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• WR DeSean Jackson (IR): The Eagles' offense has had a pathetic lack of speed ever since Jackson suffered an abdominal injury Week 2.

• WR Alshon Jeffery (IR)Jeffery's 2019 season was a disappointment, as he had 43 catches for 490 yards and 4 TD receptions in 10 games, or an average of 4.3 catches for 49 yards per game in the games he played. He was also accused of being the anonymous source who criticized Carson Wentz and the Eagles' front office to ESPN reporter Josina Anderson. He's done for the season with a Lisfranc injury. To be determined if he has already played his last game as an Eagle.

• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles didn't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. They have since moved Brandon Graham inside on those downs, with Josh Sweat coming in at LDE.

• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: Grugier-Hill looked like he was primed for a breakout season, which was derailed in training camp with an MCL injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the season. After playing only 5 snaps against Washington, Grugier-Hill reported back pain, and he was shut down for the season on IR, with conflicting messages from the team and Grugier-Hill's agent.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway (IR): Ridgeway was a decent rotational DT who could eat up snaps before he went on IR.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a hip flexor injury. There was really no reason that all of his snaps shouldn't have been going to Miles Sanders in the first place.

• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons. His shoulder wasn't getting better, so the Eagles shut him down for the season.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.

• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Out

RT Mike Remmers: Remmers is a journeyman offensive lineman on his fifth team who has managed to start for his entire career, but is also not exactly an ideal starter. He'll likely be replaced by second-year pro Nick Gates, who has a pair of starts this season, one at RG and one at RT. This is a big opportunity for Brandon Graham to dominate this matchup.

TE Rhett Ellison: Ellison has 7 starts this season. The Giants will be light at tight end, with Evan Engram on IR.

TE Scott Simonson: Really light at tight end, that is.

Questionable

LB Alec Ogletree: Ogletree is the Giants' starting three-down linebacker. The Eagles have had success exposing Ogletree in the passing game in the past.

CB Sam Beal: Beal became a starting outside corner after the Giants waived Janoris Jenkins. He is technically a second-year pro, but he missed his entire rookie year on IR with a shoulder injury, and most of his second year in 2019. He has played in 6 games this season, starting 3. 

CB Corey Ballentine: Ballentine is the Giants' slot corner of late. He is a rookie sixth-round pick out of Washburn.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

TE Evan Engram (IR): In 8 games this season, Engram had 44 catches for 467 yards and 3 TDs. 

S Jabrill Peppers (IR): Peppers is probably the best player in the Giants' weak secondary. In 11 games, he had 76 tackles, 1 INT, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 pass breakups.

• LB Ryan Connelly (IR): Connelly is a rookie linebacker who was off to a great start, when he tore an ACL and his season was over. In four games to begin the season, Connelly had 20 tackles (2 for loss), a sack, 2 INTs, and he contributed on special teams. 

• WR Russell Shepard (IR): Shepard had 3 catches in 3 games before going on IR with a left foot sprain. 

• LS Zak DeOssie (IR): This is the guy Jason Avant destroyed on DeSean Jackson's Miracle at the Meadowlands II (or III) walk-off punt return TD. This would be a penalty in 2019:

DeOssie is still in the league, apparently. The Giants' replacement long snapper is Colin Holba, who wears No. 69.

Jimmy Kempski
© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved