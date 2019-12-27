Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 17

Another week, another must-win game for the Eagles, who are currently in the driver's seat in the NFC East after last week's win over the Cowboys at home. Now, they just have to be careful not to fall asleep at the wheel.

Sure, the Eagles can technically still get in with a loss, but with Dallas facing Washington on Sunday, the only way to guarantee an NFC East title and a home game in the first round of the playoffs is by beating the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Unlike when Philly beat New York at the Linc a few weeks ago, a come-from-behind overtime victory and the first of their current three-game win streak, Eli Manning will not be lining up on the other side. Instead, the Eagles will get their first look at rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who was nursing an ankle injury at the time, and that presents a whole new challenge for Jim Schwartz' defense, which looked solid against the Cowboys after two weeks of questionable play.

But with the way Carson Wentz has been playing this month, the Eagles have a decided quarterback advantage in this one, as well as advantages up and down the roster. And they should be getting back running back Jordan Howard on Sunday, who has been out with a shoulder injury since Week 9, but should help take some of the pressure off Wentz and the current crop of unknown receivers if Zach Ertz (ribs, back) is unable to play on Sunday.

Will the Eagles come away with their fourth straight NFC East victory — and the 2019 NFC East crown — in Week 17? Or was last week's win over the Cowboys just the cruel setup to a joke that will have its ultimate punchline delivered on Sunday, providing this fan base with one more massive disappointment in 2019?

Let's take a look at how our writers see this big Week 16 matchup playing out...

• GAME INFO •

WEEK 17



Eagles (8-7) vs. Giants (4-11)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX | RADIO: 94.1 WIP

BETTING LINES

SPREAD: Eagles -4.5 | TOTAL: 45.0 (via Bovada)



• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

SEASON RECORD: 8-7

PICK: Eagles 29, Giants 14



Hmm, where should we start? Well...

The Eagles have won the last six matchups against this team, and 10 of the last 11. They own the Giants (though a lot of those games in the six-game winning streak have been close).

The Eagles obviously need this game to win the division, while the Giants have nothing to play for, and really, should be tanking for draft positioning if they had any brains.

The Eagles' offense has come alive under a recently stellar Carson Wentz, and they're facing a decimated Giants secondary with one super-old dude and four rookies.

The best thing the Giants have (Saquon Barkley) lines up with the Eagles biggest strength this season (run defense).

The bet here is that there are more Eagles fans than Giants fans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.



While Daniel Jones is capable of a big day, the Eagles have the matchup advantage, and the intangibles advantage, in my view, and should win comfortably. We'll see...

Evan Macy

SEASON RECORD: 8-7

PICK: Eagles 27, Giants 10



I don’t know what the NFL history books say about the likelihood of winning for a team playing for its playoff life — going up against a team with nothing to play for in the season’s final weeks — but I would surmise there has to be an advantage for the team with everything on the line.

And the Eagles will be playing to validate their season Sunday in East Rutherford, NJ. I wouldn’t bet against them.

In addition to their three wins in a row, and the incredible level of play from Carson Wentz over that stretch and the emergence of the “unknown” skill players, the defense has been quietly really, really good.

Giants' rookie QB Daniel Jones can put up big numbers, but so can Jameis Winston. Neither scares me, as Jones is likely to turn the ball over a few times. If the Eagles can play their game, control the time of possession and bottle up Saquon Barkley, a divisive victory should be their reward.

See you all next weekend at the Linc.

Matt Mullin

SEASON RECORD: 10-5

PICK: Eagles 31, Giants 20



Over the holiday, I was asked more times than I could count what I thought about the Eagles chances on Sunday. And, apparently, my answer wasn't enthusiastic enough — it often included several qualifiers like should, probably and if — to convince my family that the Birds would take care of business against the Giants. And, honestly, I believe the Eagles should win this one, but how many times have we said that this season only to be disappointed on Sunday? If we're supposed to make this predictions based on what we've seen happen this season and how we think those things will manifest on game day, then how can you possibly be confident that the Eagles will win this game? Losing to the Giants and letting Dallas sneak into the postseason would be the most 2019 Eagles thing ever, so it can't be entirely ruled out, especially after the close game these two teams played in Philly earlier this month.

That being said, there's just no way I can pick the Giants in this one — after all, I'm going to have to see my family again over the holidays, and if I pick the Eagles to lose, and they do, I might not be allowed in the house. So here goes...

I'm not too worried about the Eagles offense in this one, despite the continued absence of Wentz' top receivers, including Zach Ertz. Against this Giants defense, they can still score enough to win. What this matchup really comes down to is how the Eagles defense plays against Daniel Jones and, more importantly, Saquon Barkley. If the Eagles can limit Barkley like they did in their last meeting — and like they did to Ezekiel Elliott last week — and can prevent Darius Slayton from running wild in their secondary, they shouldn't have any problems taking care of the Giants. Those things are easier said than done, but that's how the Giants can beat you. And given the importance of this game, the Eagles don't have any excuses not to be prepared to stop them.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck | Email | Stories

SEASON RECORD: 8-7

PICK: Eagles 28, Giants 17

The Eagles pulled out clutch wins in back to back weeks and then thoroughly outplayed Dallas in a must-win game. This team has a habit of mocking you when you think they’ve turned a corner, but I would feel silly betting against them given the opponent. The December Eagles, baby, catch the fever. Joe Santoliquito @JSantoliquito | Email | Stories

SEASON RECORD: 10-5 PICK: Eagles 28, Giants 24

I can see this being far more tense than it needs to be. But the Giants are in vacation mode and the Eagles are playing for a division title. Then, that will be it, regardless of who comes here in the first round of the playoffs. Whether it's San Francisco or Seattle, it doesn't matter. Both are better than the Eagles. Hopefully then, the Eagles will realize they need a new norm and rebuild this thing before it deteriorates anymore around Carson Wentz.