Eagles-Giants odds preview: Will Tanner McKee get more reps if Saquon Barkley, starters rest?

The Eagles are all set for the playoffs, with only an inconsequential finale in the standings against the Giants separating them between now and the real show.

The Giants, well, they made themselves comfortable in the NFL's basement again, but did manage to drop 45 points and a win on a Colts team that just imploded last week.

The Eagles, at 13-3 and as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are in a spot where they can opt to rest their starters and let their reserves get some time on Sunday in the gear up for the playoff run.

They don't want to risk injury to any of their key players, but that's also not quite the clear-cut decision it typically would be, because star running back Saquon Barkley sits just 100 yards away from matching Eric Dickerson's all-time NFL single-season rushing record.

For now though, sportsbooks appear to be leaning toward the Eagles resting – still posting them as the favorites for the Week 18 finale at Lincoln Financial Field, but only by a three-point margin.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he's "still not there" on the decision of whether to rest the starters against the Giants when he spoke to the media on Monday.

"I gave the players off today," he explained. "They'll be back in a couple days, or the next time I talk to [the media], they'll be back in. I'll always inform them before I inform anybody else...Still sorting through things right now at this particular moment."

Barkley got up to 2,005 yards rushing for the season with last Sunday's 41-7 thrashing of the Cowboys, and against a New York defense he already torched for 176 yards back in October, he can realistically reach and pass Dickerson's record mark of 2,105 yards with one more game.

Teammate and receiver A.J. Brown said after the Dallas game that he wants to see Barkley get the record, but with the Eagles holding Super Bowl ambitions, rest for him on Sunday back in South Philly is the likelier option, since they are going to need his carries for the playoffs.

Barkley said he'll be OK with whatever call gets made.

"If [Sirianni's] mindset is we'll go out there and try it, then I'll go out there and try it," Barkley said postgame on Sunday. "But if his mindest is 'Let's rest and get ready for this run,' then I'm all for that, too.

"I'm not just saying that because a camera's in my face, a mic's in my face, I really mean that. I came here to do something special. Obviously breaking a record is special, but I want a banner up there. I think we all do."

Sirianni also couldn't say on Monday if starting quarterback Jalen Hurts was out of the NFL's concussion protocol, and that he was awaiting an update on backup Kenny Pickett's rib injury, too – Pickett had to exit last Sunday against Dallas in the second half after two hits on the same drive left him in visible pain.

Third-stringer Tanner McKee closed out the win over the Cowboys with some impressive throws along the way, including two touchdowns to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. If rest for the starters is the Eagles' call, and depending on Pickett's status, that could mean a full-game look for McKee against the Giants.

New York will be coming to the Linc at 3-13 and with their big victory for the season being a high draft pick in April.

The Giants got run over by Barkley and the Eagles, 28-3, in the Meadowlands Week 7, and even though they did beat Indianapolis pretty surprisingly last week, they lost 10 straight before that, cut their losses on Daniel Jones as their franchise QB and released him, then handed the reins over to Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock under center in a limp to the season's finish line.

And, you know, all after their general manager Joe Schoen was captured on camera dismissively letting Barkley walk into free agency.

As the days go by, that offseason "Hard Knocks" only ages worse.

