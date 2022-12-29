Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices for first time since shoulder injury

The biggest question mark in the Philly sports scene is getting a little more clear. It's not known yet when Jalen Hurts will return to the lineup for the Eagles, but the MVP-worthy quarterback was back on the practice field on Thursday.

Practicing at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts was seen warming up and donning that red No. 1 jersey:

While this might not mean that Hurts suits up Sunday against the Saints, it's without a doubt an encouraging sign for his injury rehab.

The Eagles need to win just one of their remaining two games to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Being able to do so on Sunday with Gardner Minshew at QB while Hurts continues to rest up is probably the Eagles' ideal scenario right now, but Hurts is a gamer. If he's feeling good, he's going to try his damndest to get out there.

