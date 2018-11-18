More Sports:

November 18, 2018

Eagles injury update: Jason Kelce, Avonte Maddox leave game vs. Saints

By Evan Macy
Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The Eagles longterm goals to make an improbable playoff run look to be taking a much bigger hit than simply a loss against the Saints — a result that looks more and more inescapable as the Birds struggle on both sides of the ball.

Jason Kelce, Philly favorite and one of the few remaining starters healthy on the offensive line exited with an elbow injury early in the first, and the early indications, well, they aren't great.


After initially listing Kelce as questionable to return, the Eagles downgraded him to out in the second quarter.

But wait, there's more. 

With the Birds secondary not only looking really, really bad but also really really thin due to injuries, Avonte Maddox, the rookie cornerback filling in at safety, went down in the end zone prior to New Orleans' first touchdown toss. After rolling on the turf in pain for several minutes, Maddox was helped to the sideline, but was ultimately ruled out for the game.

Philly has had more than its fair share of season enders to key players (making victims of Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Ronald Darby, Jay Ajayi and others). 

Aside from Malcolm Jenkins and Sidney Jones (who was banged up but returned), the Eagles secondary will consist of fill ins with Maddox ruled out for the game.

UPDATE: Another Eagle joined this esteemed list in the second half, as Sidney Jones — the only cornerback with any cloud or NFL experience on the roster left aside from Rasul Douglas — left the game with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

Evan Macy
